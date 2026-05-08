Rick Ross Disses Drake in Los Angeles Showdown: ‘We Don’t Need You Lil Man!!!’

Rapper Rick Ross has reignited tensions with Drake after publicly mocking the Canadian superstar during a Verzuz-style showdown against French Montana in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Ross took a direct swipe at Drake while performing his classic 2010 hit Aston Martin Music, a track that originally featured vocals from Drake and Chrisette Michele.

Before launching into the song, Ross reportedly told the crowd he wanted the record played without Drake’s vocals. When the moment arrived for Drake’s hook, Rozay turned to the audience and quipped: “Sing lil man part.”

The jab immediately sent social media into overdrive, with fans interpreting the moment as another chapter in the increasingly bitter fallout between the former collaborators.

Ross has been one of Drake’s most vocal critics since the rapper’s explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar erupted in 2024. The Miami rap mogul escalated tensions earlier that year with the release of his diss track Champagne Moments, where he famously coined the now-viral nickname “BBL Drizzy” aimed at Drake.

The latest incident suggests there is still no thaw in relations between the two hip-hop heavyweights.

The Los Angeles battle itself was packed with nostalgia and high-energy performances, with Ross running through some of the biggest records of his career including B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast), Hustlin’ and The Boss.

Meanwhile, French Montana countered with his own catalogue of club anthems and fan favourites, ultimately edging Ross in what many fans described as a razor-thin 10-9 victory.

Yet despite the competitive atmosphere between Ross and French, much of the online conversation afterwards centred on Drake becoming an unexpected target once again.

For longtime hip-hop fans, the fallout remains particularly striking given the history between Ross and Drake. The pair were once considered one of rap’s most successful collaborative duos, delivering hits together across more than a decade and frequently praising one another in interviews and music.

Now, however, the relationship appears firmly fractured, with Ross continuing to publicly distance himself from the Toronto superstar while embracing the wider anti-Drake momentum that has swept through sections of the rap industry since the Kendrick Lamar feud.

And if Thursday night proved anything, it is that even when Drake is not in the building, he can still become the headline.