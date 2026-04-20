Offset Hit With Lawsuit as Producer Demands Bigger Cut Over ‘Worth It’ Track

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Offset is facing fresh legal trouble after a music producer filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of using a track on his album without a proper agreement in place, according to TMZ.

The dispute centres on the song “Worth It,” which appears on Offset’s second solo album “Set It Off.” Producer Chase Dalton Rose, professionally known as ChaseTheMoney, claims the rapper recorded and released the track without finalising compensation terms or securing rights to the production.

Court documents cited by TMZ indicate that while the producer collaborated with Offset and allowed him to record vocals over the instrumental, no binding agreement was ever executed regarding payment or ownership. Rose is now seeking a full financial accounting of the song’s earnings, along with a court order compelling Offset to pay a share of the profits.

However, the legal battle is far from one-sided. Back in March 2025, Offset reportedly filed his own lawsuit against the producer, asking the court to confirm that an earlier agreement had already been reached and fulfilled. According to the rapper’s legal team, ChaseTheMoney was offered a deal worth $20,000 plus a 4% royalty split, which would be shared with a co-producer.

Offset’s camp alleges that tensions escalated months after the album’s October 2023 release, when the producer—now under new management—attempted to renegotiate the deal for significantly higher compensation, allegedly demanding up to five times the original amount.

In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for Offset dismissed the claims as “completely meritless,” describing the lawsuit as a “money grab” and insisting that a fair agreement had already been negotiated and accepted.

The case remains ongoing in federal court.

Meanwhile, the rapper has also been making headlines for reasons beyond the courtroom. Earlier this month, Offset was reportedly shot in the leg outside a Hard Rock venue in Florida. He was treated in hospital and later discharged, with no arrests made in connection with the incident.

As legal proceedings continue, the outcome could have wider implications for artist-producer agreements in the music industry, particularly around informal collaborations that later turn contentious.