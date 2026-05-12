South Africa’s Ramaphosa says he will not resign as impeachment looms

CAPE TOWN – Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled out stepping down as South Africa’s president despite mounting political pressure following the establishment of an impeachment process linked to the controversial “Phala Phala” cash scandal.

In a nationally televised address on Monday, Ramaphosa said he would challenge the findings of a parliamentary panel that concluded there was prima facie evidence suggesting he may have violated the constitution and committed misconduct in connection with the alleged concealment of a large cash theft at his private game farm.

The scandal centres on the theft of more than US$500,000 reportedly hidden inside furniture at the President’s Phala Phala wildlife ranch in Limpopo Province, a revelation that has triggered one of the biggest political crises of Ramaphosa’s presidency.

“I will not resign,” Ramaphosa declared during the address, insisting he had done nothing unlawful and remained committed to defending both his name and the integrity of his office through legal channels.

The President said his legal team would seek a judicial review of the parliamentary report, a move analysts say could significantly delay impeachment proceedings and prolong political uncertainty in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

The independent parliamentary panel found there was sufficient evidence for lawmakers to consider whether Ramaphosa may have breached anti-corruption laws, abused state resources or failed to report the theft through proper legal procedures.

Opposition parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, have intensified calls for the President to resign, arguing that the allegations undermine public confidence in government and anti-corruption institutions.

The scandal has also exposed divisions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC), where Ramaphosa faces pressure from both allies and rivals ahead of crucial party leadership battles and national elections.

Political analysts say the outcome of the legal challenge could determine not only Ramaphosa’s political survival but also the future direction of the ANC, which has struggled with declining electoral support amid public frustration over corruption, unemployment, power shortages and economic stagnation.

Financial markets have been closely monitoring developments surrounding the case, with investors viewing Ramaphosa as a relatively reform-oriented leader who has attempted to restore institutional credibility following the corruption-plagued administration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Any prolonged political instability in South Africa could weigh heavily on investor confidence, business sentiment and economic recovery efforts at a time when the country continues to grapple with rolling electricity blackouts, sluggish growth and rising debt levels.

The Phala Phala controversy first emerged after former intelligence official Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing the theft of foreign currency allegedly hidden at the farm and using unofficial means to investigate the incident.

Ramaphosa has maintained that the money originated from the legitimate sale of game animals and denied allegations of wrongdoing, corruption or money laundering.

Despite the growing pressure, senior ANC officials have largely rallied behind the President, signalling that he still commands substantial support within the governing party.

The impeachment process, however, threatens to deepen political tensions in South Africa as lawmakers prepare for what could become a prolonged constitutional and legal battle with major implications for the country’s political and economic future.