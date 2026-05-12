Calls Mount for Probe into Alleged Funding of South African Anti-Migrant Protests

JOHANNESBURG – The South African government is facing growing calls to investigate the individuals and organisations allegedly financing and coordinating anti-migrant protests that have intensified across parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the country’s 2026 local government elections.

Zimbabwean political analyst and international relations expert Gideon Chitanga has urged authorities and security agencies to determine who is mobilising and funding the demonstrations targeting undocumented foreign nationals, warning that immigration tensions could be exploited for broader political agendas.

“It is important for the South African government and security institutions to dig deep into understanding who is driving these individuals, who is funding their activities and what their agenda is,” Chitanga said.

The remarks come amid a wave of anti-migrant protests in South Africa, where groups have accused undocumented immigrants of contributing to crime, unemployment and pressure on public services.

Recent demonstrations organised by groups including Operation Dudula and March and March have drawn participation from members affiliated with political parties such as ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Last week, protesters gathered outside the Gauteng Provincial Legislature demanding stricter immigration controls, tighter visa regulations and stronger enforcement against undocumented migrants and businesses employing them illegally.

Further demonstrations were later held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where protesters again targeted undocumented foreign nationals.

Chitanga, who holds a doctorate in political science from the University of Pretoria and is pursuing further postgraduate studies at the University of Johannesburg, said immigration debates must be understood within both global and historical contexts.

“To be fair, the issue of immigration is not unique to South Africa,” he said.

“We are living in a period where xenophobia, and hostility towards foreigners, is increasingly associated with the spread of right-wing politics globally.”

He noted that anti-immigration politics had become increasingly prominent in regions such as Europe and the United States, but argued that South Africa’s historical relationship with neighbouring African states made the situation more complex.

“If you are thinking as a pan-Africanist, and considering the historical context of South Africa and the African continent, then this raises serious contradictions,” Chitanga said.

He pointed to Southern Africa’s long history of labour migration dating back to the 19th century, when workers from countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique migrated to South African mines following the discovery of gold.

“Geographically, South Africa is deeply connected to neighbouring countries, and many of the borders we recognise today are historically artificial, even though they exist politically,” he said.

Chitanga also stressed that regional solidarity had played a central role during liberation struggles against settler colonialism and apartheid.

“The struggle against settler colonialism required cross-border solidarity, and South Africa both benefited from and contributed to that solidarity,” he said.

While acknowledging concerns surrounding undocumented migration, Chitanga warned against vigilante-style enforcement and accused some anti-migrant groups of unlawfully assuming powers reserved for the state.

“You cannot address illegality by committing illegality,” he said.

“They are asking people for identity documents and interrogating where they come from. That is the role of law enforcement, not private citizens.”

He also highlighted corruption within immigration and border management systems, arguing that undocumented migration cannot be solved solely through policing.

“I understand how people pay bribes at borders and are allowed through,” he said.

“One issue may require policing, but migration has historically been part of the region’s reality and cannot simply be eliminated through force.”

Analysts say immigration has become an increasingly sensitive political issue in South Africa amid rising unemployment, economic stagnation and growing frustration over public service delivery.

Immigration expert Loren Landau of the University of the Witwatersrand said anti-outsider rhetoric had moved from the political fringe into mainstream discourse.

“Once at the fringe of mainstream politics, anti-outsider rhetoric has now become a central feature of contemporary South African politics,” Landau said.

He argued that immigration debates were increasingly being weaponised ahead of local government elections.

“With local elections approaching, political actors are under pressure to mobilise support, and anti-immigrant rhetoric has become an effective populist tool,” he said.

The South African government has rejected accusations that the country is institutionally xenophobic while simultaneously acknowledging public concerns over crime and illegal immigration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently dismissed claims by some African countries that South Africa is xenophobic, calling such portrayals “lazy”.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said communities had legitimate concerns regarding crime but stressed that law enforcement must address such issues within constitutional and legal frameworks.

“Crimes committed by foreign nationals should be dealt with without fear or favour,” Magwenya said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet had condemned the circulation of fake videos and images falsely depicting attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

She warned against attempts to exploit unemployment and economic hardship to destabilise the country.

South Africa’s Ministry of Police has also pledged firm action against violence targeting foreign nationals.

Police Ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said violence and intimidation directed at foreign nationals violated the country’s constitutional values.

“The South African Police Service will act decisively and without hesitation in addressing incidents of violence against foreign nationals,” Mogotsi said.

Political observers say the immigration debate is likely to intensify further as South Africa moves closer to the 2026 local government elections, with immigration, unemployment and crime expected to become major campaign issues across the political spectrum.