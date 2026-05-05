Britney Spears Pleads Guilty to Lesser DUI Charge, Avoids Jail in California Case

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) – Pop star Britney Spears has pleaded guilty through her attorney to a reduced charge in a driving-under-the-influence case, allowing her to avoid additional jail time after prosecutors in California accused her of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The 44-year-old singer did not appear in court on Monday in Ventura County. Instead, her lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, entered a guilty plea on her behalf to a lesser offence commonly known as a “wet reckless” charge.

The plea deal means Spears will serve no additional jail time beyond credit for one day already deemed served at booking. She was also placed on one year of probation, ordered to complete a DUI education programme, and required to pay state-mandated fines.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, the reduced charge is typically offered in cases where defendants have no prior DUI convictions, were not involved in a crash or injury, and had a relatively low blood-alcohol level.

Prosecutors added that such plea arrangements are often extended to individuals who demonstrate efforts to address underlying issues, including seeking treatment. Spears recently completed a stay at a rehabilitation facility, a factor that reportedly influenced the court’s decision.

The case marks another closely watched legal chapter for the Grammy-winning artist, whose career has remained under intense public scrutiny for decades.