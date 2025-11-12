Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Akon was briefly detained last Thursday (November 6) in Chamblee, Georgia, after police executed an outstanding warrant against him.

According to officials, the 52-year-old Senegalese-American singer — real name Aliaune Thiam — was taken into custody by the Chamblee Police Department and processed through the DeKalb County Jail before being released approximately six hours later.

Authorities confirmed the arrest stemmed from an out-of-county warrant, though the nature of the underlying charges has not been disclosed. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office verified both the arrest and booking but declined to comment further, citing ongoing legal processes.

Akon’s booking photo, obtained by local media, shows the “Locked Up” and “Lonely” hitmaker wearing a black hoodie and maintaining a composed expression throughout the procedure.

The arrest adds to a turbulent year for the multi-platinum performer, following his estranged wife Tomeka Thiam’s divorce filing in September, just days before what would have been the couple’s 29th wedding anniversary.

Despite the temporary incarceration, Akon was released the same day — reportedly after either posting bond or resolving the warrant issue. His representatives have yet to respond to media inquiries regarding the incident.

The “Smack That” singer, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s with a series of global hits, has long been candid about his past run-ins with the law. While he once claimed to have served time as part of a car theft ring, subsequent investigations revealed that his criminal record was significantly embellished. Akon did spend a few months in jail in 1998 for possession of a stolen vehicle — charges that were later dropped — though he was convicted of felony gun possession and received three years of probation.

Over the years, Akon has also been involved in several public controversies, including a 2007 concert incident where he tossed a teenager offstage, resulting in charges of endangering a minor and harassment. That same year, he faced backlash for inappropriate onstage conduct with an underage girl in Trinidad and Tobago, which led to the loss of sponsorships.

The recent arrest comes as Akon continues to manage multiple global business ventures, including his much-publicised Akon City project in Senegal, which he recently defended against reports of cancellation.

As of now, no official court date has been set, and the details surrounding the out-of-county warrant remain under investigation.

Source: AllHipHop