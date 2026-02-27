Constitution Amendment: Zimbabwe Churches Objects to Mnangagwa’s Power-Grab

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s leading Christian bodies have issued a strongly worded pastoral statement opposing the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, 2026, warning that the changes threaten constitutional democracy and could reverse the gains of the 2013 people-driven Constitution.

In a statement dated 27 February 2026, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) — comprising the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, and UDACIZA — said the proposed amendments raise “serious moral and constitutional concerns” and should not be enacted without being subjected to a national referendum.

Church Warns of Democratic Backsliding

The church leaders said the amendments fundamentally alter the spirit and aspirations of the 2013 Constitution, which was overwhelmingly adopted by Zimbabweans in a referendum. They cautioned that proceeding without returning to the people would undermine public trust and weaken constitutionalism.

“Taken together, the proposed amendments have far-reaching implications and should not be enacted without going for a referendum,” the statement read. “They would narrow the people’s voice in governance and concentrate power in ways incompatible with the spirit of our 2013 Constitution.”

The clerics expressed particular concern over provisions that could entrench executive authority, weaken institutional independence, and alter the balance of power among the arms of government.

Concerns Over Term Limits and Institutional Independence

Among the issues highlighted were fears of extending presidential and parliamentary terms without a fresh electoral mandate, restructuring the Senate in a manner that could consolidate executive influence, and reallocating certain judicial functions in ways that may compromise independence.

The church leaders also warned against changes that could increase executive control over the judiciary and prosecutorial bodies, dilute the role of independent commissions, and interfere with the constitutional status of traditional leaders.

They recalled earlier public assurances by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he would respect the Constitution and serve only the two terms permitted under Section 91(2). Any attempt to bypass or dilute term limits, they said, would contradict those commitments and erode the moral standing of the Second Republic.

“To proceed with amendments that would effectively bypass these limits would not only contradict those assurances but would deeply wound the nation’s trust,” the statement noted.

Call for Referendum and Citizen Participation

The ZHOCD stressed that constitutional reform must remain rooted in broad-based consultation and citizen participation. They referenced the church’s historical involvement in advocating for a home-grown constitution and mobilising citizens during the constitution-making process that culminated in the 2013 charter.

They warned that passing the amendments through Parliament alone, without a referendum, would set a dangerous precedent and undermine democratic norms.

The church leaders argued that reduced civic participation and weakened checks and balances contradict both constitutional principles and moral standards for public leadership.

Appeal to Parliament and Citizens

In a direct appeal to Members of Parliament, the church reminded legislators that their oath of office binds them to uphold the Constitution and serve the collective good, not partisan or personal interests.

“Parliament is a sacred trust,” the statement said, urging MPs to stand on firm moral ground and decline to endorse amendments that could erode democratic safeguards.

To citizens and people of faith, the church called for prayerful reflection, peaceful engagement, and vigilance. It urged Zimbabweans to remain grounded in constitutional values, justice, and accountability.

As debate over the Amendment Bill intensifies, the intervention by the country’s major Christian denominations is likely to add significant moral weight to growing opposition voices warning against constitutional changes seen as consolidating executive power ahead of the 2028 elections.

The pastoral statement marks one of the most direct and unified criticisms yet from influential faith leaders, setting the stage for a potentially contentious national debate over the future of Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy.