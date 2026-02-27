Ncube Charts Transition from Stabilisation to Growth at NUST Budget Indaba

BULAWAYO – Mthuli Ncube today delivered a keynote address at the Graduate School of Business Sciences Indaba held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), outlining the strategic direction of the 2026 National Budget and its alignment with the country’s long-term development agenda.

The event, convened under the theme “Aligning the 2026 Budget with National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) for Inclusive Growth and Vision 2030,” centred on positioning the forthcoming fiscal framework within the second phase of Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy. Discussions focused on ensuring that the budget advances inclusive economic growth while reinforcing the broader objectives of Vision 2030.

The indaba brought together academics, industry leaders and representatives from various business associations, creating a platform designed to bridge longstanding gaps between higher education institutions and the private sector. Organisers said the dialogue aimed to strengthen collaboration in policy formulation, research, innovation and industrial development.

In his address, Prof. Ncube described the upcoming fiscal cycle as a decisive turning point in Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory. He noted that the country is transitioning from a period defined largely by macroeconomic stabilisation and recovery towards a phase focused on accelerated and sustainable economic expansion.

The Minister reflected on the reform path initiated through earlier stabilisation programmes, which he said succeeded in arresting economic decline. This, he added, was followed by sustained average real GDP growth and a marked decline in inflation, demonstrating the resilience of Zimbabwe’s policy framework despite global economic shocks and climate-related disruptions.

He highlighted the impact of coordinated monetary and fiscal interventions, with particular emphasis on the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency, describing it as a key measure in restoring stability and confidence in the financial system.

Prof. Ncube stressed that the success of NDS2 will depend on innovation, research excellence and the development of high-level human capital. By engaging the NUST academic community, he said, Government is signalling that the next chapter of national growth must be knowledge-driven and inclusive, ensuring that “no one and no place is left behind.”