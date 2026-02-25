Chinese and Indian car brands taking over dealerships across South Africa

CAPE TOWN – Super Group has reported a stronger interim performance, with its dealership operations benefiting from sustained demand for competitively priced vehicles from Chinese and Indian manufacturers — a shift carrying growing relevance for Zimbabwe and the broader regional automotive market.

In interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2025, according to BusinessTech, the group said its resilience was anchored by its South African supply chain and dealership operations, which continued to outperform prevailing market conditions.

Super Group indicated that its South African dealership network delivered solid growth across both new and used vehicle segments, supported by a strategically diversified brand portfolio. Early positioning in emerging Chinese and Indian marques proved particularly significant.

“Revenue performance was supported by a well-diversified portfolio of value and volume brands, together with a vastly expanded representation of emerging Chinese and Indian manufacturers,” the group said.

New-car sales volumes from Chinese and Indian brands rose by 102% compared with the prior period, accounting for nearly 30% of total new-vehicle sales. The surge underscores an ongoing structural shift in consumer purchasing behaviour as affordability pressures continue to influence vehicle-buying decisions across Southern Africa.

Across the region, rising vehicle prices, currency volatility, and constrained household incomes have increasingly redirected buyers toward value-driven alternatives. Chinese and Indian brands have capitalised on this environment by offering lower acquisition costs, competitive financing structures, and expanded model ranges.

During the reporting period, Super Group expanded its dealership footprint, adding outlets representing Geely, Tata Motors, Mahindra, GWM, and Ford. The group now operates 28 facilities representing emerging Chinese and Indian brands.

Market analysts note that the group’s strategy closely mirrors evolving demand patterns in Zimbabwe, where affordability remains the dominant driver of vehicle sales. The continued rise of Chinese brands within Zimbabwe’s passenger and commercial vehicle segments is reshaping a market historically dominated by Japanese imports.

Super Group’s South African dealership division recorded revenue of approximately US$330 million, reflecting a 12.7% increase over the prior period. Operating profit stood at roughly US$11.5 million, supported by improved sales volumes and brand mix optimisation.

Beyond Africa, the group’s UK dealership operations also benefited from increased representation of Chinese brands. Following restructuring and consolidation initiatives, the UK business achieved a 50.4% rise in operating profit.

Financial Performance

At group level, revenue from continuing operations increased by 7% to approximately US$1.25 billion. EBITDA rose 5.9% to around US$108 million, while operating profit advanced 8.7% to roughly US$60.5 million.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations climbed 28% to 155.4 cents, with earnings per share rising 26.1% to 157.5 cents.

However, headline earnings from total operations declined by 42.9% to 139.6 cents. The decrease reflects the absence of profits from the SG Fleet business, which was divested in April 2025 and included in the prior comparative period.

Earnings per share from total operations fell sharply to 23.9 cents, largely due to the impairment of AMCO’s carrying value.

Regional Implications

Super Group’s results highlight a broader transformation underway in regional automotive markets. Affordability constraints, financing considerations, and evolving consumer priorities are accelerating the adoption of Chinese and Indian vehicle brands.

For Zimbabwe, where vehicle demand remains highly price-sensitive, the continued expansion of value-oriented brands is expected to influence dealership strategies, financing models, and aftersales ecosystems.

As mobility trends across Southern Africa continue to evolve, diversified brand exposure, cost efficiency, and supply chain optimisation are increasingly emerging as critical competitive differentiators.

Metric Current Period Comparative Period Change (%) Revenue R22.68 billion R21.20 billion (Dec 2024*) +7.0% EBITDA R1.96 billion R1.85 billion (Dec 2024*) +5.9% Operating Profit R1.10 billion R1.01 billion (Dec 2024*) +8.7% Profit Before Taxation R834.0 million R668.1 million (Dec 2024*) +24.8% Headline EPS (continuing operations) 155.4 cents 121.4 cents (Dec 2024*) +28.0% EPS (continuing operations) 157.5 cents 124.9 cents (Dec 2024*) +26.1%