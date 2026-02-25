Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Locked in Representation Dispute Over Rising Football Star

Jay-Z’s sports agency Roc Nation is embroiled in a cross-border legal dispute with Maxidel Management over the representation rights of highly rated forward Yan Diomande, a conflict that could complicate the player’s anticipated summer transfer.

Roc Nation recently announced the signing of the 19-year-old Yan Diomande, adding the RB Leipzig attacker to its roster of elite athletes. However, Maxidel Management insists it remains contractually bound to the player.

The agency, led by former Leeds United winger Max Gradel, claims Diomande renewed his contract on January 1, extending their agreement through to 2027. Maxidel further states that the renewal has received approval across multiple jurisdictions, including Germany, Spain and England.

At the centre of the dispute is the authority to negotiate Diomande’s playing contracts and image rights. Maxidel argues that any arrangement involving another agency was executed without proper procedure and has vowed to pursue legal remedies to safeguard its position.

Diomande’s performances in the Bundesliga have heightened the stakes. Since his reported £17.5 million move from CD Leganés, the Ivory Coast international has delivered an impressive return, registering nine goals and seven assists across competitions.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from several European heavyweights, including Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

While Roc Nation — founded by Jay-Z — maintains it signed the player lawfully, the agency has yet to comment publicly on the specifics of the case.

Industry observers warn that unresolved representation issues could delay or derail a potential summer transfer. Reports indicate the legal wrangle presents a significant obstacle to any smooth move away from RB Leipzig.

For Diomande, whose rapid rise has made him one of Europe’s most closely watched young forwards, the outcome of the dispute may prove decisive in shaping the next phase of his career.