Caledonia Mining Forum Signals Renewed Investor Focus on Zimbabwe

LONDON — Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has reinforced its long-held optimism about Zimbabwe’s mining sector following the release of a highlights video from its Zimbabwe Mining Forum, held earlier this month in Cape Town.

The event, which drew approximately 150 mining executives, investors and government officials, took place on February 10 on the sidelines of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, one of the continent’s premier industry gatherings.

Caledonia chief executive Mark Learmonth described the forum as an opportunity for “substantive dialogue between government and industry,” noting that Zimbabwean officials delivered a consistent message to delegates: the country is “open for business.”

Learmonth added that the discussions reflected what he characterised as a shift in sentiment around Zimbabwe’s investment climate.

“Caledonia has long believed in Zimbabwe’s potential, and events like this demonstrate that the gap between perception and reality is closing fast,” he said.

The forum featured keynote contributions from senior Zimbabwean policymakers, including Pfungwa Kunaka, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, and George Guvamatanga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

Industry participation underscored the breadth of corporate interest in Zimbabwe’s resource sector. The session was chaired by Victor Gapare, while the panel discussion was moderated by Michael Rawlinson, non-executive director at Gold Fields.

Panellists included representatives from major operators such as Zimplats, Mimosa Mining Company, Valterra Platinum, Karo Mining Holdings, and Kavango Resources, alongside Caledonia executives.

The discussions centred on Zimbabwe’s mineral potential, regulatory environment, and the evolving relationship between policymakers and investors. Analysts note that sustained engagement between government and mining houses is increasingly viewed as critical for unlocking capital flows into frontier markets.

For Caledonia, which maintains producing assets in Zimbabwe, the forum aligns with its broader strategy of positioning itself as a long-term participant in the country’s mining landscape.

The company’s messaging comes amid renewed debate among international investors over African mining jurisdictions, where geological opportunity often competes with policy risk in shaping investment decisions.