Invictus Moves Closer to Musuma-1 Drilling in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Invictus Energy has begun mobilising specialist well-services equipment and assembling its drilling rig at the Musuma-1 exploration site in northern Zimbabwe, moving its next exploration campaign in the Cabora Bassa Basin closer to commencement.

In an operational update issued on November 6, the Australian-listed oil and gas explorer said Exalo Rig 202 had been successfully relocated from the Mukuyu-2 wellsite, with rig-up operations now underway. Equipment and personnel are being progressively deployed as the company completes maintenance, installation and testing ahead of final rig acceptance.

Musuma-1 remains scheduled to spud in November, although the precise date depends on the arrival of outstanding critical well-services equipment in Zimbabwe and completion of operational-readiness checks.

Managing director Scott Macmillan said the immediate priority was completing rig-up and mobilising the remaining equipment needed to begin drilling. He described Musuma-1 as an opportunity to test a significant new exploration target and potentially add to the company’s existing gas-condensate discoveries in the basin.

The well forms part of Invictus’ 80%-owned and operated Cabora Bassa Project, which covers approximately 360,000 hectares in Zimbabwe. The company has previously reported a significant gas discovery at the Mukuyu field and is continuing to evaluate additional prospects across the basin.

For Zimbabwe, the significance of the programme lies in the possibility of expanding the country’s domestic hydrocarbon resource base. However, exploration activity should not be confused with commercial production: Musuma-1 must first establish whether hydrocarbons are present, with subsequent appraisal and development decisions dependent on the results.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the mobilisation represents an important operational step for Invictus and a further test of Zimbabwe’s potential to attract investment into frontier energy exploration. The commercial implications will ultimately depend on drilling results, resource appraisal, infrastructure requirements and the ability to convert discoveries into economically viable production.

Invictus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker IVZ, with securities also quoted on the OTCQB and Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.