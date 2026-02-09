A touch of class in rural Zimbabwean homes

A new trend among property developers is transforming rural homes in Zimbabwe, infusing them with elegance and sophistication.

Gone are the days of humble pole-and-dagga huts or modest farm brick structures.

Now, the countryside is becoming a canvas for stunning mansions and double-story homes that exude class and style.

These exquisite properties feature solar power, smooth-running water, modern ablution facilities and spacious recreational areas.

Many of these homes, showcased on social media, would fetch millions if situated in major cities, as they are meticulously designed to cater to the tastes of their owners.

What makes this movement remarkable is the imaginative transformation of rural homes, elevating them to a level previously unimagined.

Embraced by many, this trend has not only brought relief to property owners but also created residences that can easily serve as retirement or holiday homes.

Some of Zimbabwe’s cultural icons, who gained international acclaim, had long embraced their roots by establishing impressive mansions in their rural homes.

The late national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi had an imposing homestead in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central, similar to Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, whose beautiful and serene home outshines many others in Goromonzi.

Despite spending years overseas, Mbuya Chiweshe remained committed to developing her rural properties in both Goromonzi and Masembura near Bindura, Mashonaland province.

Of course, there are many examples, but what is particularly intriguing is that this trend is increasing and seems to be the “in thing” among Zimbabweans, especially those in the diaspora.

Moreover, it acts as a remedy for those who have been defrauded by unscrupulous land barons in urban areas.

This shift towards classier rural homes has captivated Zimbabwe, as more property owners are eager to participate.

A rural homestead in Lupane.

Virginia Mukwesha, the daughter of Mbuya Chiweshe, who lived with her late mother for many years in Germany, shared that rural areas offer some of the most beautiful and serene environments.

“I stayed with my mother in Germany for years, but she has always wanted to develop her rural homes.

‘‘That is why she preferred staying in the village each time she visited Zimbabwe,” recalled Mukwesha.

“I have also fallen in love with this rural setup because there is enough space, and I am now developing my cultural village here. I don’t regret it because there is ample space in the rural areas where I can develop structures of my choice.”

She revealed that developing in rural areas was crucial in demystifying the belief that Zimbabweans in the countryside are poor.

“You can lead a better life in rural areas than many do in urban settings. By the way, you can have better amenities in rural areas than those in urban areas. After all, we all came from the village, so why shun it now when there is space and land to develop structures of our choice?” she stressed.

Seasoned architect and Mhizha Energy Construction project manager, Walter Sonai, highlighted that this trend was promoted by diasporans who are proud of their roots. “From my experience as an architect and property developer working in rural communities, this new trend was popularised by our relatives in the diaspora who realised that land is cheap in rural areas,” he shared. “With all their savings, they have come to value land that is still affordable in rural communities. The availability of land enables them to set up structures of their choice and drill boreholes at the homes.”

Sonai noted that many Zimbabweans in the diaspora are inspired by some individuals overseas who value their rural homes, often equipped with the necessary amenities.

“Most individuals in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom and even the USA have what they call rural homes, where they enjoy luxurious living away from big cities. This is advantageous for them, allowing them to construct various structures like farmhouses, abattoirs, and sports facilities,” he added.

Sonai mentioned that most white farmers who invaded Zimbabwe had long realised the value of land in rural areas.

“We should have learnt something from the white farmers who had everything on their farms, far from big cities. Many people are recognising the value of their rural homes because, in this era of technology, you don’t need to be in town. If you have internet, organic food, DSTV and a clean water supply with proper ablution facilities, you can thrive anywhere.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by architectural designer Bonnie Kanyenze of Civilnet Engineering Pvt Ltd, who highlighted that the new wave is a result of high costs of land in major cities.

“Land in the rural areas is cheaper compared to major cities, where some people are now developing in undesignated areas,” Kanyenze said.

“Another reason driving people to develop in rural areas is that they have the freedom to create structures of their choice. In major cities like Harare, you can’t do as you please since you are required to apply for a change of land use.

“With the rural councils, they are not as strict compared to urban councils.”

Kanyenze reiterated that the cost of construction in rural areas was another pull factor that has seen many people joining this wave.

“When building a structure, price matters, as simple as that. By relocating or building in rural communities, one is bound to save money and start other projects,” asserted Kanyenze.

With years of experience, Kanyenze firmly believes this trend will continue as more people realise the value of land in rural areas.

“Many people will certainly follow this trend because of various factors. However, this will not also reduce the demand for major cities as many people still believe in setting structures in urban areas.”

As this trend continues, some individuals have realised business opportunities by developing their rural homes.

One such person is Terence Maposa, who owns KwaTerry Restaurant in Mhondora Ngezi.

The proprietor is arguably one of the entrepreneurs who have done exceptionally well in promoting rural tourism and gastronomy.

Different nationalities have frequented his establishment and his marketing skills via social media are paying off.

These are some of the factors likely to see more people developing their rural homes as they can easily start other businesses on their piece of land.

The same can be said of gospel supremo Machanic Manyeruke, who has been steadily building his rural home in Chiundura, Midlands.

Despite owning a house in Chitungwiza, he could not resist the lure of the rural areas, where he has developed one of the beautiful retirement homes.

“I have always wanted to come back and stay in my rural home, tending goats and cattle, enjoying the ambiance in my home area. I have done my best to develop my rural home, and it is not a bad one by standards,” he shared.

With diasporans, renowned individuals and young people recognising the value of land in rural communities, we can only shun the countryside at our own peril.

A change of mindset is now required for people to value their rural homes and start investing in significant projects.

Rural homes can still have a touch of class compared to those in urban areas once everything is done in a professional manner.

As such the growing movement towards developing rural homes in Zimbabwe reflects a significant shift in perspective.

Individuals are beginning to recognise the potential of rural living, not just as an expression of cultural roots, but as a viable lifestyle choice that offers space, affordability, and opportunities for business.

This trend signifies that rural areas can be reimagined not only as places of heritage but as vibrant domains for modern living and entrepreneurship.

Embracing this change can lead to a more balanced growth across urban and rural landscapes, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of life for all Zimbabweans. – Herald