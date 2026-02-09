Tagwirei’s $80k donation divides Zanu-PF

THE injection of US$80 000 into Zanu-PF structures in Masvingo Province by wealthy businessman and Central Committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei has reportedly triggered serious internal divisions within the ruling party.

Provincial executive members who spoke to The Midweek Watch on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals, alleged that the party’s national secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke, and provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa are tightly controlling the distribution of the funds and favouring their close associates.

The US$80 000, which was reportedly deposited into the provincial account about two weeks ago, was meant to support party operations.

According to disgruntled officials, the funds are being selectively deployed to advance factional interests ahead of possible provincial elections.

“The money is being used to advance certain agendas and one faction is benefiting from the donation,” said one senior party member.

“Remember, provincial elections could be held at any time. Names are already being floated, and those people — who are close to the chairperson and Politburo member Matuke — are the ones benefiting from the largesse.”

The official further claimed that individuals allegedly benefiting from the funds are being strategically positioned for influential posts within the provincial structure.

When contacted for comment, Matuke confirmed that the donation had indeed been made but distanced himself from the controversy surrounding its use.

“Yes, there was a donation, but I am not the best person to speak about how the money is being used. You should talk to the provincial spokesperson; he is best placed to comment,” Matuke said.

Efforts to reach Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe were unsuccessful, as his mobile phone was unreachable.

However, provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa dismissed the allegations outright, insisting that the funds were being fairly distributed.

“Yes, we received US$80 000 from Tagwirei, and as the chairperson I am hands-on to ensure that everyone benefits,” Mavhenyengwa said.

“Tagwirei is not the first person to donate money to the party for operations, and he will not be the last. Those claiming the money is being abused are making false allegations.”

Mavhenyengwa said no one was being sidelined within the party, adding that leadership styles naturally differ.

“As chairman, I have my own style of leadership. People should not compare me to anyone. Just as the late President Mugabe had a different leadership style from President Mnangagwa, you don’t expect leaders to be the same,” he said.

“Those accusing me of abusing Tagwirei’s donation are simply being economical with the truth.”

The controversy underscores persistent factional tensions within Zanu-PF at provincial level, particularly as succession battles and internal elections continue to loom in the background.

Source – Midweek Watch