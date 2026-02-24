Zimbabweans Push Back Against Mnangagwa’s Power-Grab Scheme

HARARE – Residents of Sanyati Constituency have called on their Member of Parliament, Polite Kambamura, not to support the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, warning that the changes could fundamentally alter Zimbabwe’s electoral framework.

According to a report by News Day, the appeal was made through a letter signed by voters under the banner Sanyati Constituency Electorate, in which residents urged the legislator to “uphold our collective voice”.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, recently gazetted, has generated debate nationwide. Among its provisions, critics argue, are measures that would extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure by two years, potentially keeping him in office until 2030, as well as proposals that would give Parliament a greater role in the presidential election process.

In their correspondence, Sanyati voters emphasised that Kambamura was elected to represent their interests and cautioned against yielding to external influence.

“As a constituency of approximately 25,000 voters, we urge you to heed our position, rather than succumbing to external pressures or personal gain,” the letter read.

“The people have spoken and we reject Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3. The stakes are high and the gloves are off. The fate of Bill No. 3 will be decided by the people, and we will not hesitate to express our discontent.”

While acknowledging the MP’s development efforts in the constituency, the residents implored him to distance himself from the proposed amendment, which they say does not reflect their views.

The concerns raised in Sanyati mirror broader national discussions surrounding Bill No. 3. Critics of the amendment argue that it could consolidate executive authority and weaken democratic accountability, while supporters contend that constitutional reforms are necessary to address governance and institutional challenges.

Opposition political parties have also weighed in on the matter. The Democratic Party of Zimbabwe, cited by News Day, said Zimbabwe’s governance difficulties stem from what it described as the absence of a “People’s Constitution”.

In a statement titled Zimbabwe’s Problem Identification, party president Wurayayi Zembe argued that the proposed amendment would deepen the country’s governance challenges by altering the mechanisms through which leadership is determined.

“Our country does not have a people’s Constitution that serves as the foundation and instrument for national democratic governance,” the party said.

The party called for broad-based dialogue and proposed the holding of democratic, free and fair elections under what it termed an agreed interim constitutional and electoral arrangement.

As debate over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 intensifies, Parliament, the courts and the public are expected to play a central role in shaping the trajectory of the proposed reforms.