Zimbabwe fuel price jumps 16.45% with immediate effect

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a fresh increase in fuel prices, with the new tariffs taking immediate effect from 4 March 2026 and remaining in place for the next two weeks.

According to a notice released by the energy regulator, the price of Diesel 50 has risen 14.73% to ZWG45.55 per litre from ZWG38.84, while Blend (E5) petrol has increased to ZWG44.01 per litre from ZWG40.04.

In United States dollar terms, diesel will now cost 16.45% more at US$1.77 per litre, up from US$1.52, while Blend (E5) petrol has moved by 9.62% to US$1.71 per litre from US$1.56.

ZERA said the latest adjustments reflect prevailing developments on the international petroleum market. However, the authority noted that government intervention had cushioned consumers from even steeper increases. Without the reduction of certain government charges, diesel would have surged to US$1.90 per litre, while Blend (E5) would have reached US$1.81 per litre.

The regulator said it will continue to closely monitor market developments to ensure adequate fuel supplies across the country during the pricing period.

Stakeholders and members of the public have been advised that official petroleum price releases can be verified through ZERA’s official website as well as its Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) platforms.

Source – Byo24News