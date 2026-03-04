Mnangagwa Launches US$5 Million Munhumutapa Challenge Cup in Harare

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the US$5 million-a-year ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup, positioning it as Zimbabwe’s richest domestic football tournament.

The English FA Cup-style competition was unveiled at the Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Harare, in a ceremony attended by senior government officials, football administrators and corporate sponsors. Over five years, the tournament is projected to cost a total of US$25 million.

Modelled as an inclusive knockout competition open to clubs across all divisions, the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup is intended to provide smaller and community-based teams with an opportunity to compete on a national stage alongside established Premier Soccer League sides.

The initiative has drawn significant financial backing from corporate sponsors, including CBZ Bank, and is strongly supported by the ruling ZANU-PF party and its business allies.

Political Symbolism

The launch comes amid growing political symbolism surrounding the Munhumutapa name. Mnangagwa has in recent years increasingly associated his leadership with the legacy of the ancient Mutapa Empire, also known as the Mwenemutapa dynasty, which ruled parts of Southern Africa from the 15th century.

Observers note that the football tournament forms part of a broader effort to cultivate a modern-day Munhumutapa image, drawing parallels between the President and the historic rulers of the Mutapa state.

In 2024, the government officially gazetted September 15 — Mnangagwa’s birthday — as Munhumutapa Day, a new public holiday dedicated to celebrating the heritage of the ancient empire while promoting themes of national development, unity and empowerment. Annual commemorations are set to rotate across the country’s provinces.

Political analysts suggest that the branding of major national initiatives under the Munhumutapa banner may be aimed at reinforcing historical legitimacy, consolidating Mnangagwa’s authority, and shaping his long-term political legacy at a time when debate continues around the future of his leadership.

Football Development Drive

Speaking at the launch, Mnangagwa described the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup as a vehicle for national development and inclusivity, saying the competition would provide equal opportunity to clubs regardless of size or geographic location.

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi welcomed the sponsorship, calling it a transformative moment for domestic football, while Acting Sports Minister Tino Machakaire hailed the tournament as a boost to grassroots sport and youth empowerment.

The competition is expected to begin later this year, with fixtures to be announced by the Zimbabwe Football Association in due course.

Caption: President Emmerson Mnangagwa (centre) lifts a US$5 million CBZ Bank sponsorship cheque alongside ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi (left) and Acting Sports Minister Tino Machakaire at the Celebration Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.