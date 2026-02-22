War veterans warn Mnangagwa

Former Masvingo Provincial War Veterans chairperson Isaah Muzenda has warned that signing Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 into law could mark a turning point in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

In an interview with Masvingo Mirror, Muzenda said while it is within Mnangagwa’s constitutional mandate to allow debate on proposed amendments in Cabinet and the Senate, the President would “cross the line” if he assents to the bill in its current form.

“As war veterans we are carefully watching this process. We are definitely going to act if what we fought and suffered for is compromised,” Muzenda said. “To begin with, we have already taken the matter to court.”

The proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 seeks to introduce significant changes, including replacing direct presidential elections with a system in which the President is elected by Parliament. It also proposes extending the presidential term from five to seven years. Critics argue that the changes could effectively prolong Mnangagwa’s stay in office beyond the current constitutional limit, which expires in 2028, and that such sweeping amendments should be subjected to a national referendum.

Muzenda described the provision to elect the President through Parliament as unconstitutional and expressed concern over the reported intention not to hold a referendum. “This is so unconstitutional. The situation is worsened by the intention not to hold a referendum,” he said.

He added that war veterans were angered by what they view as an attempt to undermine the Constitution adopted in 2013 through a popular vote.

In controversial remarks, Muzenda accused the current and former leadership of failing to safeguard national interests, claiming Zimbabwe’s political challenges stem from leaders who lack commitment to the country’s founding values.

The Bill has already sparked legal action, with some war veterans filing a Constitutional Court challenge seeking to block its implementation. The matter is yet to be heard.

Government officials maintain that the amendments are aimed at strengthening governance structures and ensuring political stability, insisting that the presidential term limits remain intact.

The escalating rhetoric from sections of the war veterans signals deepening divisions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape as debate over the proposed constitutional changes intensifies.

