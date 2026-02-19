UK blocking U.S. from using RAF bases for strikes on Iran

The United Kingdom is unlikely to grant permission for the United States to use British military bases for potential strikes on Iran, as Washington accelerates its military build-up in the Middle East.

According to government sources, Sir Keir Starmer has withheld consent for the use of RAF facilities, including RAF Fairford, amid legal concerns surrounding any pre-emptive military action.

The developments come as US President Donald Trump reportedly reviews contingency plans for a possible direct attack on Iran. In recent days, the US has deployed long-range bombers and refuelling aircraft to the region, marking what analysts describe as the largest American military presence in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq War.

While the US retains broad operational access to Diego Garcia, the joint UK–US military base in the Chagos Islands, American forces must seek British approval before launching combat operations from RAF bases on UK soil.

Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump suggested that Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford could play a role should diplomatic negotiations with Tehran fail. He argued that military action might be necessary to counter what he described as threats from Iran.

However, Whitehall officials signalled that the UK remains cautious. Government lawyers have reportedly raised concerns that authorising strikes could place Britain in breach of international law, particularly if the action were deemed unlawful under existing UN frameworks governing state responsibility.

Under international legal principles, a country may bear responsibility if it knowingly assists another state in an internationally wrongful act. This consideration is understood to be central to the UK’s current position.

The Attorney General, Lord Hermer, is believed to have previously expressed reservations regarding British involvement in offensive operations against Iran, though the Government has not publicly disclosed its formal legal advice.

Government sources indicated that the British stance has not materially shifted since earlier episodes of tension with Iran, when the UK declined participation in US-led strikes beyond defensive measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has reinforced its regional posture, deploying additional Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets as a precautionary response to potential instability.

The debate also unfolds against the backdrop of the Government’s proposed agreement with Mauritius over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. The arrangement would see the UK lease back Diego Garcia, preserving the strategic base while transferring territorial control — a deal that has drawn mixed reactions internationally, including from Mr Trump.

Despite heightened rhetoric and military preparations, UK officials emphasise that no final decisions regarding US requests have been made public.

As tensions persist, Britain’s legal and diplomatic calculations are expected to remain pivotal in determining the extent of its support for any future US military action.