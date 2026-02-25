19.9 C
Harare
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Subscribe
HomeZimbabwePoliticsTungwarara finally co‑opted into Zanu‑PF Central Committee
ZimbabwePolitics

Tungwarara finally co‑opted into Zanu‑PF Central Committee

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Banking & Finance

Focus on interest rate direction ahead of 2026 monetary policy

ALL eyes will be on Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe...
Enviroment & The Circular Economy

Circular Thinking: Why Zimbabwe’s Next Growth Story May Be Built on a Circular Economy

For decades, economic growth has largely followed a linear...
Circular Economy

Terms of Reference: Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (Proposed Framework)

1. Purpose of the Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce Zimbabwe is...
Strategy

Six Practical Strategies for Growth Outperformance in Zimbabwean Business

Growth has always been central to business success, but...
Economy

Health, Economic Growth, and Zimbabwe’s NDS2: Investing in a Productive Population

Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) aims to achieve...
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Locked in Representation Dispute Over Rising Football Star

Jay-Z’s sports agency Roc Nation is embroiled in a...
motoring

Chinese and Indian car brands taking over dealerships across South Africa

CAPE TOWN – Super Group has reported a stronger...
Economy

Mnangagwa Urges Allies to ‘Lead from the Front’ Amid Growing Economic Pressures

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on members...

Special Presidential Empowerment Advisor Paul Tungwarara has been congratulated following his co‑option into the Zanu‑PF Central Committee, a development that comes after earlier internal disputes over his inclusion in the party’s second‑highest decision‑making body.

Several Zanu‑PF‑aligned Economic Development affiliates applauded Tungwarara’s elevation, noting that he has long supported their activities, including Teachers4ED, Patriotic Vendors4ED, Mapostori4ED, Varakashi4ED and others.

The party confirmed that Tungwarara has now been officially co‑opted into the Central Committee, prompting celebrations among groups that have benefited from his empowerment initiatives.

Patriotic Vendors4ED National Chairman Sawu Jere said the organisation was extending its “heartfelt congratulations” to Tungwarara on his appointment, which was endorsed by the Manicaland Provincial Coordinating Committee on 25 February 2026.

“This well‑deserved recognition is a testament to your tireless efforts and dedication to the party and the nation. Your nomination reflects the trust and confidence reposed in you by the people of Manicaland. We are confident that you will continue to drive development across the nation,” Jere said.

He added that Tungwarara’s rise in the party demonstrated his “unwavering dedication, loyalty and commitment to the principles of Zanu‑PF and national development”.

“May God lead you along the path of peace. Your rise in the Party is a testament to your hard work and commitment. Thank you for always setting an example of excellence and patriotism. Wishing you even greater success,” he said.

Zanu‑PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, also confirmed Tungwarara’s appointment, describing it as part of the party’s efforts to inject new energy into its leadership structures.

Source – Byo24news

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Mnangagwa Urges Allies to ‘Lead from the Front’ Amid Growing Economic Pressures

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Focus on interest rate direction ahead of 2026 monetary policy

Banking & Finance 0
ALL eyes will be on Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe...

Circular Thinking: Why Zimbabwe’s Next Growth Story May Be Built on a Circular Economy

Enviroment & The Circular Economy 0
For decades, economic growth has largely followed a linear...

Terms of Reference: Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (Proposed Framework)

Circular Economy 0
1. Purpose of the Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce Zimbabwe is...

Popular

Focus on interest rate direction ahead of 2026 monetary policy

Banking & Finance 0
ALL eyes will be on Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe...

Circular Thinking: Why Zimbabwe’s Next Growth Story May Be Built on a Circular Economy

Enviroment & The Circular Economy 0
For decades, economic growth has largely followed a linear...

Terms of Reference: Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (Proposed Framework)

Circular Economy 0
1. Purpose of the Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce Zimbabwe is...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Focus on interest rate direction ahead of 2026 monetary policy

Staff Reporter - 0

Circular Thinking: Why Zimbabwe’s Next Growth Story May Be Built on a Circular Economy

Staff Reporter - 0

Terms of Reference: Zimbabwe Circular Economy Taskforce (Proposed Framework)

Staff Reporter - 0

Six Practical Strategies for Growth Outperformance in Zimbabwean Business

Staff Reporter - 0