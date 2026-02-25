Tungwarara finally co‑opted into Zanu‑PF Central Committee

Special Presidential Empowerment Advisor Paul Tungwarara has been congratulated following his co‑option into the Zanu‑PF Central Committee, a development that comes after earlier internal disputes over his inclusion in the party’s second‑highest decision‑making body.

Several Zanu‑PF‑aligned Economic Development affiliates applauded Tungwarara’s elevation, noting that he has long supported their activities, including Teachers4ED, Patriotic Vendors4ED, Mapostori4ED, Varakashi4ED and others.

The party confirmed that Tungwarara has now been officially co‑opted into the Central Committee, prompting celebrations among groups that have benefited from his empowerment initiatives.

Patriotic Vendors4ED National Chairman Sawu Jere said the organisation was extending its “heartfelt congratulations” to Tungwarara on his appointment, which was endorsed by the Manicaland Provincial Coordinating Committee on 25 February 2026.

“This well‑deserved recognition is a testament to your tireless efforts and dedication to the party and the nation. Your nomination reflects the trust and confidence reposed in you by the people of Manicaland. We are confident that you will continue to drive development across the nation,” Jere said.

He added that Tungwarara’s rise in the party demonstrated his “unwavering dedication, loyalty and commitment to the principles of Zanu‑PF and national development”.

“May God lead you along the path of peace. Your rise in the Party is a testament to your hard work and commitment. Thank you for always setting an example of excellence and patriotism. Wishing you even greater success,” he said.

Zanu‑PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, also confirmed Tungwarara’s appointment, describing it as part of the party’s efforts to inject new energy into its leadership structures.

Source – Byo24news