Trucks halted at Forbes after raw lithium export ban

FROM Wednesday, the Government enforced the suspension on the export of raw lithium and other precious minerals, halting a large convoy of haulage trucks laden with the precious minerals at Forbes Border Post in Mutare, the gateway to the Indian Ocean.

The decision by Government, announced by Mines and Mining Development Minister, Dr Polite Kambamura, seeks to boost local beneficiation and maximise revenue from the country’s lithium reserves — a key component in electronic batteries.

A check at Forbes Border Post by The Herald last night showed that most trucks had been turned back, as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), among other regulators enforced the ban, causing congestion along the Mutare – Forbes Border Post Road earlier in the day.

The Herald can reveal that hundreds of trucks carrying various minerals, especially lithium and chrome, have been turned away from Forbes Border Post as border authorities implement the Government directive to ban raw mineral exports.

Trucks carrying various minerals formed a beeline, hoping to pass through as they had all the export papers, but were told to go back by authorities.

By last evening, a few trucks carrying mostly lithium and chrome were parked at Energy Park Service Station, which is a few metres from the border.

The drivers who spoke to The Herald said they were waiting for instructions from superiors on the next move after being blocked at the border. Armed police were keeping a close eye on the trucks.

A driver, Mr Fredrick Takaendesa, who was ferrying chrome from Mutorashanga, said he was blocked from leaving despite having all the necessary papers and was staying put at the border waiting for orders from his company.

“I am carrying chrome from Mutorashanga and I arrived in Mutare two days ago. I joined the queue on Wednesday. While in the queue, trucks carrying lithium were the first to be turned away, followed by those of us carrying chrome. I had all the export papers for me to proceed, but they said there are instructions to block us. I am waiting for word from my company on what steps to take, but companies have told their drivers to return to the mines where they loaded the minerals,” said Mr Takaendesa.

Station, Mr Promise Mandiranga, said since Wednesday he had witnessed several trucks making a U-turn at the border after being denied passage.

“Trucks carrying lithium and chrome are being denied passage at the border and are being ordered to return. Most have returned and a few are parked at this garage. The drivers claim they are waiting for papers,” he said.

Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Washington Dube, said they have observed that the Government is taking deliberate efforts to protect national interests.

“You are also aware that when the Minister of Mines announced the ban, there were some trucks at the border or en route to the border. We have actually observed that the Minister of Mines explained that the various ministries and departments, including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, are actually at hand to deal with this traffic which is in transit. So, we will wait for guidance from the stakeholders on the state of these trucks, but the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, is open to engagement in future to map the way forward. We believe the Government is a listening Government and it has the people’s interest at heart, and we will be engaging with the ministry on these measures.

“As an association, we have observed that under the Second Republic, the Government is taking deliberate efforts to protect national interests, and this ban on the export of raw lithium is one such move, as the Ministry of Mines alluded to in the press statement, that protects national interests.

“We are actually singing from the same hymn book as the Government. You may be aware that, as stated in the press statement, the Government said they will consult with stakeholders as they move forward on how to manage, with private sector input, how to manage these national resources.

“We look forward to engaging the Government and also to putting in our input pertaining to the issue of exports of our minerals to other stakeholders,” he said.

Zimbabwe holds some of the world’s largest reserves of hard-rock lithium, a vital mineral in the production of clean energy technologies.

The ban aligns with President Mnangagwa’s vision that the minerals must benefit all citizens, moving beyond mere extraction to spur industrialisation and economic transformation.

Mining has become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economy under the Second Republic, with the sector recording unprecedented growth since 2017. Mineral export earnings have risen from approximately US$2,7 billion to over US$5,6 billion, with some reports indicating revenues reached US$9,77 billion by 2023.

The sector contributes about 12 to 13,3 percent to Gross Domestic Product and accounts for over 80 percent of the country’s export receipts, underscoring its critical role in driving the nation towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Dr Polite Kambamura, said the ban had been extended to all raw minerals and lithium concentrates, applying to consignments currently in transit.

This signals that the Government no longer tolerates the export of unprocessed minerals.

President Mnangagwa has consistently emphasised that mining investments must result in the prosperity of all citizens, with benefits cascading to all levels of communities.

The ban is expected to accelerate the establishment of beneficiation plants, create jobs and position Zimbabwe as a leader in the global green energy transition. – Herald