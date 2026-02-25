Six Practical Strategies for Growth Outperformance in Zimbabwean Business

Growth has always been central to business success, but in Zimbabwe’s operating environment, it has taken on a deeper significance. For many firms, growth is no longer simply about expansion or increased revenue; it is about resilience, relevance, and long‑term survival in a landscape shaped by currency pressures, shifting consumer behaviour, and evolving regional competition.

By Brighton Musonza

While the challenges are real, they are not unique. Around the world, companies operating in volatile conditions have found ways to grow consistently. Their experiences offer useful lessons for Zimbabwean businesses navigating similar uncertainties.

Growth Begins with Deliberate Intent

One of the most underestimated drivers of growth is simply the decision to pursue it. Many executives speak confidently about expansion, yet budgets, talent deployment, and management attention often remain anchored in maintaining existing operations.

In Zimbabwe, businesses that have sustained momentum tend to be those that treat growth as a standing priority rather than a future ambition. Delta Corporation, for example, has continued investing in product lines, distribution, and capacity upgrades even during difficult periods. That willingness to commit resources sends a powerful signal, both internally and to the market.

The same pattern is visible regionally. Shoprite’s steady expansion across Southern Africa did not occur because conditions were always favourable, but because growth remained embedded in strategic thinking.

The Value of Bold Moves in Uncertain Times

Periods of uncertainty often encourage caution, yet history repeatedly shows that decisive action during downturns can reshape competitive positions.

Zimbabwe offers its own examples. Econet Wireless did not wait for stability before scaling EcoCash and digital services. Instead, it leaned into emerging opportunities created by market shifts, capturing significant share while others hesitated.

Globally, similar stories abound. Companies such as Tesla expanded aggressively into manufacturing and innovation during economically unsettled periods, positioning themselves far ahead of rivals once conditions improved.

For Zimbabwean firms, bold moves may not always mean dramatic acquisitions or large‑scale expansions. They may involve entering adjacent markets, adopting new technologies, or redesigning business models to better fit changing realities.

Smarter Allocation of Capital and Talent

Growth rarely depends solely on how much a company invests, but rather on how intelligently it deploys its resources.

One recurring challenge for Zimbabwean businesses is the tendency to preserve projects long after their strategic value has faded. Equally problematic is the quiet loss of skilled employees when initiatives fail.

Forward‑looking organisations increasingly separate the performance of projects from the value of people. A venture that does not deliver expected returns should not automatically translate into the departure of capable talent. Skills, particularly in areas like digital systems, engineering, and analytics, are too scarce to treat as expendable.

Across Africa, companies such as Kenya’s M‑Kopa have demonstrated how agile resource allocation, moving both funding and expertise into higher‑potential areas, sustains innovation and growth.

Strengthening the Core While Exploring Adjacencies

Most business growth still comes from improving what companies already do well. Refining operations, enhancing customer experience, and optimising product offerings often yield more reliable returns than constant diversification.

Zimbabwean manufacturers, retailers, and service providers have significant room to unlock value within their core activities. Efficiency improvements, supply chain optimisation, and product innovation can produce meaningful gains without the risks associated with entirely new ventures.

At the same time, long‑term outperformance typically requires some expansion beyond the core. Agro‑processing firms moving into higher‑value packaged goods, financial institutions adding digital platforms, or retailers integrating e‑commerce channels are all examples of adjacency‑driven growth.

Internationally, companies like Unilever have long balanced core strength with selective expansion, ensuring stability while opening new revenue streams.

Sustainability as a Competitive Lever

Sustainability is gradually shifting from a compliance issue to a strategic opportunity. Businesses that embed environmental and social considerations into their operating models often discover unexpected advantages.

In Zimbabwe, energy efficiency investments, renewable power adoption, and responsible sourcing practices increasingly influence cost structures, brand perception, and investor appeal. Firms that reduce reliance on unstable utilities, for instance, not only improve reliability but also enhance long‑term margins.

Globally, sustainability‑focused companies such as IKEA have shown how environmental responsibility can coexist with, and even accelerate, commercial growth.

Knowing When to Reshape the Portfolio

Growth does not always come from adding new activities. In some cases, it emerges from difficult decisions to exit or restructure underperforming segments.

Zimbabwean businesses, particularly diversified groups, frequently carry legacy operations that consume capital and management attention without generating proportional returns. Periodic portfolio reviews allow firms to redirect resources into areas with stronger prospects.

This “shrink to grow” approach is hardly radical. Naspers’ transformation from a traditional media company into a global technology investor illustrates how disciplined divestiture can unlock extraordinary value.

Informal Markets, Illicit Trade, and Currency Dynamics

A distinctive feature of Zimbabwe’s business environment is the interaction between currency use and informal economic activity. The circulation of foreign currency, especially the US dollar, has created conditions that often favour parallel markets, including illegal alcohol distribution and other unregulated trade.

For formal businesses, the consequences are tangible. Revenue leakage, distorted pricing, and uneven enforcement undermine competitiveness and investment confidence. Beyond commercial impacts, the health and productivity costs associated with drug abuse and unsafe alcohol consumption place additional strain on households and employers.

Greater currency stability, particularly under a credible single‑currency framework, could help narrow arbitrage opportunities, improve traceability, and strengthen regulatory oversight. While currency policy alone cannot eliminate illicit activity, it can reshape incentives and operating conditions for both legal and illegal markets.

Execution Still Determines Outcomes

Strategy, however sophisticated, delivers little without disciplined execution. Growth‑oriented transformations succeed when employees across the organisation understand priorities, feel ownership, and possess the capabilities required to adapt.

Zimbabwean firms that invest in skills development, leadership alignment, and performance tracking often find that growth becomes less episodic and more systematic. Execution excellence is rarely glamorous, yet it remains the quiet engine behind sustained outperformance.

A Changing Mindset Around Growth

Perhaps the most notable shift in recent years is attitudinal. Even amid economic headwinds, Zimbabwean business leaders increasingly recognise that retreating into defensive postures offers limited protection. Efficiency and cost control remain vital, but they are no longer sufficient.

Growth, pursued thoughtfully and pragmatically, is becoming a strategic necessity rather than an optional ambition. The experiences of local, regional, and global companies suggest that even in uncertain environments, firms that act deliberately, allocate resources wisely, and adapt continuously can achieve meaningful outperformance.