JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has formally returned to African football as an Official Competition Sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 28-year absence, signing a renewed commercial partnership in Johannesburg with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the 2027 and 2028 tournaments in East Africa, according to Business Insider Africa.

The agreement—executed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Luis Felipe Avellar, president of Coca-Cola’s Africa Operating Unit—reunites the Atlanta-based drink maker with continental football’s flagship tournament for the first time since the 1998 edition in Burkina Faso, following its earlier sponsorship of the 1996 tournament in South Africa.

Coca-Cola’s comeback underscores the surging global media reach of African football. According to figures cited by Business Insider Africa, the 2025 AFCON generated a cumulative global television audience of 3.2 billion viewers alongside 6.1 billion digital views, transforming the competition into prime commercial real estate for multinational consumer brands.

East Africa Hosting Plans Drive Commercial Expansion

The renewed sponsorship will span the 2027 tournament—co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda—as well as the 2028 edition, centring on fan engagement initiatives built around music, culture, and community activations across host nations.

“African Football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent,” Avellar said at the Johannesburg signing, per Business Insider Africa. “Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African Football.”

Motsepe welcomed the beverage group’s return, stating that the partnership will reinforce commercial investment and grassroots development across CAF’s 54 member associations, including Zimbabwe and neighbouring Southern African federations.

“CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African Football after almost 30 years and we are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of Football on the African continent,” Motsepe said.

TotalEnergies Retains Title Sponsorship Through 2028

While Coca-Cola re-enters as an Official Competition Sponsor to capture AFCON’s expanding broadcast footprint, French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies continues to anchor the tournament’s top-tier commercial rights.

Backed by $182.3 billion in 2025 sales revenue, TotalEnergies has served as the principal title partner of African football since 2016 and previously extended its agreement with CAF through 2028, covering 12 major continental competitions.

“Since 2016, TotalEnergies is honoured and privileged to shine a spotlight on African football, and we are thrilled to pursue this collaboration with the CAF for the next four years,” TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanné said regarding the group’s long-term commitment.

Together, the presence of both TotalEnergies and Coca-Cola highlights intensifying corporate competition for consumer visibility across Africa’s fast-growing sports and media markets.