Robert Mugabe’s Youngest Son Remanded in Custody as Johannesburg Court Postpones Bail Hearing

CAPE TOWN — Robert Mugabe’s youngest son, Bellarmine Mugabe, is expected to remain in custody for several more days after a Johannesburg court postponed his bail application to allow prosecutors time to review outstanding evidence.

Bellarmine Mugabe, 31, appeared before a court in Johannesburg on Tuesday alongside his bodyguard, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze, 33. The pair are seeking bail following their arrest last month in connection with the alleged shooting of a 23-year-old man in the upmarket Hyde Park suburb.

The court adjourned proceedings to Thursday, granting the State additional time to examine documents and evidence related to the case.

According to South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred at a private residence in Hyde Park, where the victim was allegedly shot in the back while attempting to flee. Prosecutors claim the man collapsed outside the property’s gate, which was subsequently locked.

Investigators reportedly recovered spent bullet cartridges at the scene. Authorities are also searching for a firearm believed to have been used in the incident. In addition to attempted murder, both Mugabe and Matonhodze face charges of obstructing the course of justice, allegedly linked to the disappearance of the weapon.

The case has drawn considerable public and media attention due to Mugabe’s family name. His father, who ruled Zimbabwe for nearly four decades before being ousted in 2017, remains a towering and controversial figure in the country’s political history.

Security sources indicate that investigations are ongoing, with prosecutors working to finalise key evidentiary material ahead of the next court appearance. The outcome of the bail hearing is expected to shape the trajectory of what is likely to become a closely watched trial.

The legal troubles add to previous controversies involving members of the Mugabe family. Last October, Bellarmine’s elder brother, Robert Mugabe Jr, appeared in court in Harare after being charged with possession of cannabis following a routine traffic stop.

The Johannesburg court is expected to reconvene on Thursday to continue bail proceedings.