Simbisa Brands in 16pc revenue growth, lifts H1 interim dividend

Simbisa Brands’ operating profit jumped 27 percent to US$31,9 million in the half-year to December 31, 2025, driven by solid volume growth, cost containment and store expansion across regional markets.

Similarly, the quick-service restaurant operator’s profit before tax surged 76 percent to US$20,4 million.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed group said profitability was driven by a 16 percent increase in revenue to US$182,8 million from US$157,5 million in the comparable period last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company climbed to US$15,5 million, translating into headline earnings per share of 2,80 US cents, up from 1,58 US cents in the prior period last year.

In a statement accompanying the results, chairman Mr Addington Chinake said the group had delivered a resilient performance despite operating in mixed economic conditions across its markets.

“During the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Group delivered a strong performance despite the varied and often challenging economic conditions across its core markets,” he said.

He noted that while currency stability and contained inflation provided some macroeconomic support, elevated taxation and high living costs continued to weigh on disposable incomes.

“Against this backdrop, the group’s customer-centric, brand-focused strategy continued to drive growth, underpinned by compelling value propositions, expansion of delivery channels and disciplined cost containment,” said Mr Chinake.

The group served 27,2 million customers in Zimbabwe during the period, helping drive a 10 percent increase in customer volumes at the group level. Real average spend improved by 6 percent, reflecting growth in delivery channels and value-led promotions.

Cash generated from operating activities increased 24 percent to US$36,5 million, representing a 115 percent operating profit to cash conversion rate. The stronger cash flows supported both capital expenditure and shareholder returns.

The board declared an interim dividend of 0,934 US cents per share, up 51 percent from 0,620 US cents in the prior period. A dividend of US$262 540 was also approved for the Simbisa Employee Share Trust.

Mr Chinake said the dividend growth reflected the group’s confidence in its cash generation capacity and long-term prospects. – Herald