EU Day Celebrations in Harare Highlight Growing Zimbabwe-Europe Partnership Amid Global Tensions

HARARE – Diplomats, government officials, business leaders and civil society representatives gathered in Harare on Friday to commemorate Europe Day, with speakers underscoring the need for stronger cooperation between Zimbabwe and the European Union amid rising global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Held at the residence of the EU Ambassador in Harare, the event brought together delegates from across the diplomatic community, political parties, development organisations and the private sector in a celebration marked by cultural exchange and discussions on international cooperation.

Guests arriving at the venue were welcomed by displays of European Union member state flags and an EU Village showcasing cuisines and cultural experiences from across Europe, reflecting the bloc’s emphasis on unity in diversity.

Europe Day commemorates the historic 1950 Schuman Declaration, which laid the foundation for European integration and the eventual formation of the European Union.

Addressing delegates, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann described Europe Day as a symbol of peace, partnership and dialogue at a time when the world is facing growing instability.

In a moment that captured the blend of European and Zimbabwean cultures, Ambassador Hagemann played the mbira, Zimbabwe’s traditional musical instrument, before delivering her address.

She said the global community was confronting increasing fragmentation, economic uncertainty and armed conflicts that continue to affect millions of people worldwide.

“Europe Day reminds us that peace is possible, that cooperation is stronger than confrontation, and that partnership can overcome even the deepest divisions,” Hagemann said.

She pointed to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as examples of crises that continue to threaten global stability and disrupt food systems, energy supplies and economies across continents.

According to the ambassador, the effects of these conflicts are being felt far beyond the immediate war zones, including in Africa and Zimbabwe, making international cooperation increasingly important.

Hagemann said relations between Zimbabwe and the European Union continue to evolve through engagement based on mutual respect, shared interests and open dialogue.

She described Africa as a strategic partner for the EU and said Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage, youthful population and entrepreneurial potential positioned the country as an important development partner.

“Our EU-Zimbabwe partnership must be one of equals, grounded in shared interests and values, while allowing for open and constructive dialogue where our perspectives may differ,” she said.

The ambassador highlighted the EU’s support for youth development, governance reforms and inclusive participation, while also stressing the importance of trade and investment in strengthening economic growth.

Zimbabwe has benefited from duty-free and quota-free access to European Union markets since 2012 under existing trade arrangements between the bloc and African countries.

Guest of honour and Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Frederick Shava said Zimbabwe values its cooperation with the European Union across sectors such as education, gender equality, technology and the creative economy.

He said Zimbabwe remains committed to expanding engagement with the EU in line with the government’s economic diplomacy strategy and the “Zimbabwe is open for business” policy framework.

Shava also highlighted growing collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and innovation, which he said are becoming central to Zimbabwe’s long-term development agenda.

As formal proceedings concluded, delegates continued informal discussions under the venue’s shaded lawns, exchanging views on investment opportunities, regional stability and the future of Zimbabwe-EU relations.

The event closed with renewed calls for dialogue, cooperation and stronger partnerships as Zimbabwe and the European Union seek to deepen ties in an increasingly complex global environment.