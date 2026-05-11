Mnangagwa Appoints Rtd. General Sibanda to ZANU-PF Politburo Amid Succession Debate

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed retired General Philip Valerio Sibanda into the ruling ZANU-PF Politburo, the party’s powerful administrative organ responsible for implementing decisions of the Central Committee between congresses.

General Sibanda retired from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in November last year after serving in the military for 45 years. He is widely recognised as a veteran liberation war fighter and experienced peacekeeping officer who served under Zipra during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Zipra was the military wing of Zimbabwe African People’s Union led by the late nationalist leader Joshua Nkomo, while Zanla operated as the armed wing of Zimbabwe African National Union under former President Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being removed from power in the 2017 military-assisted transition that ushered in Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa had initially attempted to appoint Sibanda into the Politburo during the ZANU-PF annual conference held in Gweru in December 2023, but the move reportedly faced constitutional challenges within the party structures.

The latest appointment comes at a time when political analysts continue to speculate over succession dynamics within ZANU-PF. Mnangagwa is widely seen as being engaged in an internal power contest with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga over the party’s future leadership direction. Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has largely remained outside the centre of succession debates.

According to sources familiar with developments within the ruling party, Mnangagwa is believed to view Sibanda as a key strategic figure in ongoing succession calculations within ZANU-PF.

The Zimbabwe Mail

reports that further details surrounding the political significance of Sibanda’s appointment and its implications for the ruling party’s future leadership dynamics are expected to emerge in the coming days.