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Zambia’s former vice president Guy Scott dies at 82

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Staff Reporter
Author: Staff Reporter
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Zambia’s former Vice President Guy Scott

LUSAKA, Zambia – Zambia’s former Vice President Guy Scott, who in 2014 became Africa’s ​first white head of state ‌in two decades when he briefly served as acting president, has died at the age ​of 82, the government said ​on Wednesday.

Scott died in Lusaka at his ⁠farm in the Leopards Hill area ​after an illness, the government said ​in a statement.

Scott served as vice president under “King Cobra” Michael Sata from 2011 to 2014 and ​became acting president after Sata’s death ​in October 2014, serving until January 2015.

Scott’s brief ‌tenure ⁠made him Africa’s first white head of state in two decades, since South Africa’s F.W. de Klerk left office ​in 1994.

A ​Cambridge-educated economist ⁠born in Zambia to Scottish parents, Scott was constitutionally barred ​from running in the subsequent presidential ⁠election because both his parents were not born in Zambia.

President Hakainde Hichilema has ⁠accorded ​Scott a state funeral, ​according to the government statement. – Reuters

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