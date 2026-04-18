South Africa’s ANC Hits Back at Trump Over ‘White Genocide’ Claims

CAPE TOWN – The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has strongly rebuked former United States President Donald Trump following his latest remarks alleging a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

Speaking at a rally in Phoenix on Friday night, Trump reiterated claims that white South Africans are being systematically targeted, while defending a controversial refugee policy favouring Afrikaners.

“There’s a very horrible thing going on in South Africa. It’s a genocide,” Trump told supporters. “They kill people if they’re white.”

His comments have drawn swift condemnation from South African leaders, with ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula accusing Trump of promoting harmful racial stereotypes.

“The subtle message is that black people are savages who kill with impunity,” Mbalula said. “This is a racist trope that portrays Africans as uncivilised and violent, and it is deeply offensive.”

Mbalula further linked the rhetoric to narratives historically advanced by lobby groups such as AfriForum, arguing that Trump’s statements amplify misinformation on a global stage.

“There is no genocide against white people in South Africa,” he added. “These claims distort reality and reinforce dangerous racial narratives.”

Trump’s assertions have been widely dismissed by South African authorities, analysts, and crime experts, who maintain there is no evidence of a coordinated or racially targeted campaign against white citizens. Official data indicates that violent crime affects all communities, with the majority of victims being black South Africans.

Observers warn that such claims risk inflaming racial tensions and misrepresenting the country’s complex crime dynamics, which remain a significant national challenge.

The ANC reiterated its stance that misinformation of this nature undermines efforts to address crime constructively, while also damaging South Africa’s international image.