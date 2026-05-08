GABORONE, Botswana – Botswana’s former president Festus Mogae, who led ​the diamond-rich nation for a decade ‌and won praise for good governance and the fight against HIV/AIDS, has died at the age ​of 86, the government said Friday, declaring three ​days of national mourning.

Mogae served as ⁠Botswana’s third president from 1998 to 2008, ​handing power to his vice president, Ian Khama ​in a smooth transition that highlighted the southern African nation’s reputation for political stability.

An economist by training, ​Mogae was credited with successful management ​of Botswana’s economy. He tackled HIV/AIDS openly at a ‌time ⁠when Botswana faced one of the world’s highest infection rates, and adopted one of the African continent’s most comprehensive programmes against it.

Born ​in Serowe ​on August ⁠21, 1939, Mogae studied in Britain before joining Botswana’s civil service ​shortly after independence in 1966. He ​served ⁠as finance minister and vice president before becoming president.

Mogae stepped down after the maximum ⁠of ​two terms allowed by the ​constitution. – Reuters