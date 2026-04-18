Zanu PF chairman’s home petrol‑bombed as party infighting gets ugly

Chiredzi – Escalating factional tensions within ZANU-PF have turned violent in Chiredzi West, after the home of a local party official was petrol-bombed in what insiders describe as a symptom of widening internal divisions linked to succession politics and contested constitutional reforms.

Ward 25D chairman Elias Chinanga reported that his residence was attacked late Thursday night. No injuries were recorded, as his children were away visiting relatives at the time.

Chinanga confirmed that he has filed a police report at Triangle Police Station, but expressed concern over delays in receiving a formal reference number.

“I reported the matter and provided names of those who threatened me at a rally,” Chinanga said. “Investigations are said to be underway, but I am still waiting for my RRB number.”

Sources within the party allege that the attack follows a period of intense infighting in the ward, with rival factions clashing over local influence and broader national dynamics tied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession matrix.

According to insiders, tensions escalated after a rally held at Mahanyele Primary School on 9 April, where Ward Councillor Richard Mazambani allegedly issued threats against Chinanga.

“There is serious factionalism in this ward,” a party source said. “The petrol-bombing came after open threats were made. These are no longer just political disagreements—they are becoming violent confrontations.”

Chinanga has reportedly submitted a list of suspects to authorities, including Mazambani and several associates. Police had not confirmed or denied the incident at the time of publication.

Factionalism Deepens Amid Constitutional Disputes

The incident comes at a time when ZANU-PF is grappling with heightened internal contestation, fuelled in part by the controversial Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill.

Critics within and outside the ruling party argue that the proposed changes—ranging from extending presidential terms to restructuring electoral processes—have intensified jockeying for power within ZANU-PF, as factions position themselves ahead of a potentially prolonged political cycle.

Analysts note that grassroots structures, such as ward leadership in rural strongholds like Chiredzi, have become key battlegrounds in these struggles, with local disputes often reflecting broader national alignments.

“Control at the base of the party is critical in any succession contest,” said a Harare-based political analyst. “What you are seeing in places like Chiredzi is a microcosm of a much larger fight over the future leadership of ZANU-PF.”

Rising Political Violence Concerns

The petrol-bombing has raised fresh concerns about the re-emergence of political violence within party structures, particularly as Zimbabwe navigates a sensitive period marked by constitutional uncertainty and leadership speculation.

Observers warn that failure to decisively address such incidents risks normalising violence as a tool of political contestation.

For now, Chinanga says he is awaiting action from law enforcement, but the broader implications of the attack are unlikely to dissipate quickly.

As ZANU-PF’s internal battles intensify, events in Chiredzi suggest that the struggle for control—once confined to closed-door meetings—is increasingly spilling into the open, with potentially destabilising consequences for both party cohesion and national politics.