Rival factions in ANC demand Ramaphosa’s resignation after court ruling

Internal divisions have erupted within the ANC as rival factions demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation following the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling on the Phala Phala farm scandal on Friday.

This comes as the party is reportedly considering its options on the way forward regarding the ConCourt ruling, which set aside the 2022 National Assembly vote, where the ANC used its majority to defeat the adoption of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

While the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula reaffirmed the party’s support for Ramaphosa following the ruling – and he has the backing of some in the party – his detractors argue that having a leader facing impeachment would be untenable, especially just before November 4 local government polls.

The ConCourt ruled that Parliament’s December 2022 vote to block an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa was unconstitutional and invalid.

The court ordered that the Section 89 Independent Panel report be directly referred to an impeachment committee.

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A source within the party said the ANC it was inconceivable for the party to appeal the ruling, adding that Ramaphosa should resign.

“The only way is for the President to resign, unless he wants to destroy the ANC,” said the source, adding that the ANC cannot have a President who faces impeachment proceedings.

The source said keeping Ramaphosa and fighting against the ConCourt ruling will damage the party’s prospects in the upcoming local government elections.

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This comes after the EFF and the MK Party called on Ramaphosa to resign immediately following the ruling.

The EFF argued that a President cannot effectively manage an active impeachment process while simultaneously running the country, adding that it formally wrote to the parliamentary chief whip demanding the immediate establishment of an impeachment committee.

The MK Party, said that Ramaphosa cannot remain in office while facing severe misconduct allegations. The party further announced its intentions to file a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

In its official submissions, the MKP said a President implicated in prima facie criminal misconduct has no right to occupy the Union Buildings, as the office must remain entirely beyond reproach.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), which also announced a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, has called for his removal and that of his entire Cabinet, arguing that the continued tenure of Ramaphosa is detrimental to the credibility and integrity of the Office of the President.

The party added that Ramaphosa’s leadership is “incompatible with the constitutional principles of accountability, transparency and the rule of law”.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the court did not pronounce on the merits of the Phala Phala matter itself, nor did it make findings on the guilt or innocence of Ramaphosa. She said the judgment was confined to the procedural and constitutional obligations of Parliament in relation to the Section 89 process, adding that ‘it is incorrect and misleading to present the ruling as a finding against the President or as grounds for resignation’.

Asked if the ANC will take the matter on judicial review, Bhengu said the party ‘is not cited in the Section 89 Independent Panel process or report, and that the judgment dealt specifically with parliamentary processes and procedures relating to the handling of the report by the National Assembly, and not the ANC as an organisation’.

Political analyst Kim Heller said if pressure for Ramaphosa’s resignation gains traction, the (Paul) Mashatile faction would most likely fashion a caretaker arrangement.

She said Mashatile would no doubt emerge as the frontrunner in the race to replace Ramaphosa.

“The ANC’s deepening instability will continue as succession battles play out. Phala Phala may well be the final nail in the coffin for the ANC alongside its poor service delivery and good governance deficits,” she said.

Meanwhile, the South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) has pleaded with Parliament speaker, Thoko Didiza, to lead with the courage to ensure that the rules of Parliament serve the Constitution, rather than the interests of any individual or party, following the ConCourt ruling.

In the letter written to Didiza, SANCF president Bishop Marothi Mashashane, said: “A nation cannot heal or progress on a foundation of shadows. We urge you to facilitate the work of the Impeachment Committee with absolute transparency. Let the facts be ventilated in the light of day, not to satisfy political rivalry, but to satisfy the hunger of the South African people for honesty.”

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: IOL