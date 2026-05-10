Iran Sends Official Response to US Peace Proposal as Fragile Gulf Ceasefire Faces Fresh Drone Tensions

IRAN has formally submitted its response to the latest United States proposal aimed at ending the ongoing regional conflict, with Pakistani mediators playing a central diplomatic role as efforts intensify to preserve a fragile ceasefire that continues to face mounting security threats.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Tehran completed its review of Washington’s proposal before communicating its official position through diplomatic channels facilitated by Pakistan. Iranian officials indicated that the current phase of negotiations is primarily focused on ending hostilities across the region, reopening strategic trade routes, and addressing the escalating security crisis that has rattled global energy markets.

The developments come amid renewed tensions in the Gulf after drone incidents were reported near Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. Qatari authorities confirmed that a drone strike sparked a small fire aboard a commercial vessel approaching one of the country’s southern ports from Abu Dhabi. The fire was later extinguished without casualties.

The United Arab Emirates said its defence systems intercepted two drones on Sunday and blamed Iran for the incident, while Kuwait also reported hostile drones entering its airspace earlier in the day. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The incidents have once again placed the month-old ceasefire under severe pressure. Although the Trump administration insists the truce technically remains in effect, regional instability has continued to disrupt global shipping routes and energy supplies, particularly around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has maintained restrictions on maritime traffic through the strait since the outbreak of war following joint United States and Israeli strikes launched on February 28. The conflict has already caused significant disruptions to international oil markets, pushing fuel prices sharply higher and unsettling global financial markets.

Washington is reportedly awaiting Tehran’s final position on a broader peace framework that seeks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, and scale back Iran’s nuclear activities. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that failure to reach an agreement could trigger renewed large-scale military action against Iran.

One of the central sticking points in negotiations remains Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The International Atomic Energy Agency says Tehran possesses more than 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, a level considered technically close to weapons-grade material.

Iranian military officials insist the country remains on high alert to protect its nuclear facilities. Brigadier General Akrami Nia told Iranian state media that military forces were operating under “full readiness” amid fears of infiltration or covert operations targeting Iran’s uranium stockpiles.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi recently indicated that most of Iran’s enriched uranium is believed to remain at the Isfahan nuclear complex, a facility previously damaged during earlier US-Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are intensifying behind the scenes. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed ongoing communication between Pakistan, Iran, the United States, and Gulf states in an effort to prevent a collapse of the ceasefire agreement.

Sharif also disclosed discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani regarding regional de-escalation and broader peace initiatives.

Russia has also entered the diplomatic arena, with President Vladimir Putin reaffirming Moscow’s proposal to take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency as part of a possible settlement.

At the same time, regional tensions continue to escalate elsewhere. Bahrain announced the arrest of 41 individuals allegedly linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, accusing them of raising funds to support Iranian operations. Tehran responded with sharp warnings, cautioning Gulf states against aligning too closely with US-led pressure campaigns.

The United States has further intensified its maritime operations in the Gulf, claiming to have intercepted dozens of vessels allegedly attempting to bypass sanctions and naval restrictions imposed on Iranian ports.

Britain and France are now preparing contingency plans for a multinational naval security operation aimed at restoring safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz once a sustainable ceasefire is secured. Britain confirmed the deployment of HMS Dragon to the Middle East as part of those preparations.

Despite the continued threats and military posturing, diplomatic channels remain active. Iranian officials say they are not rushing to meet externally imposed deadlines, while Washington continues to push for a comprehensive settlement that would stabilise the region, restore global shipping flows, and contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The conflict has become one of the most consequential geopolitical crises in recent years, drawing in major world powers including the United States, Russia, China, and key Gulf states. Analysts warn that any collapse of the ceasefire could trigger severe global economic consequences, particularly for oil-dependent economies and international trade routes.

Attention is also turning toward China, where President Donald Trump is expected to hold high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week. The discussions are likely to include Iran, trade relations, energy security, and broader geopolitical stability.

China, which remains one of the largest purchasers of Iranian oil, is increasingly viewed as a critical player in efforts to maintain the fragile truce. Beijing has reportedly used its economic influence to encourage Tehran to continue engaging in diplomatic negotiations.

With tensions still simmering across the Gulf, global markets, energy traders, and diplomatic observers remain focused on whether ongoing negotiations can prevent another major escalation in the Middle East.