16.6 C
Harare
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Subscribe
HomeBusinessInnscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer...
News

Innscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer Market

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

World

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen...
Business

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the newly...
Africa

Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

JOHANNESBURG — Tensions are rising ahead of South Africa’s...
Business

OK Zimbabwe Turnaround Plan Setback as Property Sales Lag and Store Closures Continue

HARARE — OK Zimbabwe has provided an update on...
Business

Cement prices soar 42% amid construction boom

CEMENT prices in Zimbabwe have surged by 42 percent...

HARARE — Innscor Africa is ramping up efforts to capture market share in Zimbabwe’s growing sorghum beer sector, reporting a 23% increase in sales volumes for its Nyathi brand in the three months to September.

The company attributes the growth to strong consumer demand and says it is expanding its brewing and filling capacity, with commissioning scheduled later this financial year.

The sales surge places Nyathi in direct competition with market leader Delta Corporation, which has recently recorded record-breaking monthly and daily sales of its own sorghum beer. Industry analysts say the rivalry is intensifying as both companies target key consumer segments, particularly miners and farmers, who are driving overall beer consumption.

Innscor’s planned expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase production capacity and strengthen its competitive position. The company also intends to commission a new production line for the Buffalo Brewing Company in 2026, positioning itself for further growth in a sector that remains dominated by Delta but shows significant potential for challengers.

“Exceptional volume growth for Nyathi over the past year,” the company said, underscores the brand’s rising footprint in the market.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
ZANU PF Provincial Bosses Push for Mnangagwa Term Extension — President Says He’s “Tired,” Insists on 2028 Exit

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

World 0
WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen...

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

Business 0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the newly...

Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG — Tensions are rising ahead of South Africa’s...

Popular

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

World 0
WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen...

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

Business 0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the newly...

Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG — Tensions are rising ahead of South Africa’s...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

Staff Reporter - 0

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

Staff Reporter - 0

Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

Staff Reporter - 0

OK Zimbabwe Turnaround Plan Setback as Property Sales Lag and Store Closures Continue

Staff Reporter - 0