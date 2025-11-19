Innscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer Market

HARARE — Innscor Africa is ramping up efforts to capture market share in Zimbabwe’s growing sorghum beer sector, reporting a 23% increase in sales volumes for its Nyathi brand in the three months to September.

The company attributes the growth to strong consumer demand and says it is expanding its brewing and filling capacity, with commissioning scheduled later this financial year.

The sales surge places Nyathi in direct competition with market leader Delta Corporation, which has recently recorded record-breaking monthly and daily sales of its own sorghum beer. Industry analysts say the rivalry is intensifying as both companies target key consumer segments, particularly miners and farmers, who are driving overall beer consumption.

Innscor’s planned expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase production capacity and strengthen its competitive position. The company also intends to commission a new production line for the Buffalo Brewing Company in 2026, positioning itself for further growth in a sector that remains dominated by Delta but shows significant potential for challengers.

“Exceptional volume growth for Nyathi over the past year,” the company said, underscores the brand’s rising footprint in the market.