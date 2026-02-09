NetOne CCO Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations

HARARE — State-owned telecommunications firm NetOne has reportedly dismissed its Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, following a series of serious misconduct allegations.

Sources familiar with the matter say the decision comes after internal investigations into claims that include large-scale corruption, abuse of office, and multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The allegations are understood to have triggered disciplinary processes in line with the company’s corporate governance framework.

NetOne has not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the specific findings of the investigations, but insiders indicate that due process was followed before the decision to terminate Musunda’s employment was taken.

The development comes at a time when NetOne has been under increased scrutiny over governance standards and accountability within state-owned enterprises. Further details are expected as the company clarifies its position and any potential legal proceedings unfold.