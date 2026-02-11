Legislators Demand Accountability Over Sugar Tax Revenues

HARARE — Members of Parliament on Tuesday pressed the Ministries of Finance and Health to provide a detailed account of revenues collected under Zimbabwe’s sugar tax, amid growing scrutiny over the utilisation of funds earmarked for cancer treatment equipment.

Introduced in 2024, the sugar tax is levied on fizzy drinks and other sweetened beverages. Government positioned the measure as both a public health intervention and a financing mechanism to support the procurement of critical cancer treatment machinery for public hospitals.

During parliamentary proceedings, lawmakers questioned the pace of implementation and transparency surrounding the programme. MPs sought clarity on how much has been collected to date, how the funds have been ring-fenced, and what tangible progress has been made in acquiring the promised medical equipment.

Available figures indicate that beverage manufacturers Delta Corporation and Schweppes Zimbabwe alone contributed the equivalent of US$20.3 million in sugar tax payments last year. This follows US$25.7 million reportedly paid in the preceding year, placing cumulative contributions from the two companies at more than US$46 million over two fiscal periods.

Despite these collections, legislators raised concerns over delays in the delivery and installation of cancer treatment machines. In October last year, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora informed Parliament that tenders worth US$27.5 million had been awarded to two companies for the supply of cancer equipment. However, MPs signalled dissatisfaction over what they described as limited visible outcomes.

The debate highlighted broader anxieties about public financial management and the integrity of earmarked taxes. Several legislators emphasised the importance of strict accountability frameworks, arguing that hypothecated taxes — particularly those tied to life-saving health interventions — demand exceptional levels of transparency.

The sugar tax was introduced against the backdrop of rising non-communicable diseases in Zimbabwe, with cancer cases placing increasing pressure on an already strained public health system. Zimbabwe’s oncology services have long been hampered by ageing equipment, limited treatment capacity, and high costs that often force patients to seek care abroad.

Economists and public health analysts note that while the tax aligns with global trends aimed at discouraging excessive sugar consumption, its credibility ultimately hinges on whether citizens perceive a clear link between tax payments and improvements in healthcare delivery.

Parliamentarians have now called for comprehensive disclosures from both ministries, including audited revenue figures, procurement timelines, contractual details, and delivery schedules for the equipment.

The issue is expected to remain under legislative review as MPs intensify oversight on targeted taxes and expenditure commitments.