Ncube warns of ‘coup repeating’ in Zimbabwe

Prominent publisher Trevor Ncube, who was a member of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), has issued a stark warning over Zimbabwe’s political trajectory, drawing parallels between current developments and the events that led to the dramatic end of Robert Mugabe’s rule in 2017.

In a social media post, Ncube argued that a new group of politically connected elites has emerged, displaying patterns of influence and confidence reminiscent of the G40 faction, whose dominance collapsed during the military intervention of November 2017.

He named business figures Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Paul Tungwarara, Scott Sakupwanya and Wicknell Chivayo as part of what he described as a new influential network. According to Ncube, the accumulation of wealth and proximity to power has fostered a perception of political invincibility among some elites, raising concerns about governance and accountability.

Ncube also expressed unease over growing public disillusionment, suggesting that some citizens may increasingly view the military as a stabilising force in the absence of a strong opposition. “That is not a democracy,” he wrote, warning that reliance on non-civilian institutions reflects deeper structural challenges within Zimbabwe’s political system.

His comments come amid debate over proposed constitutional changes and the broader direction of governance in the country. Ncube cautioned that failure to learn from past political developments could come at significant cost, urging reflection on Zimbabwe’s recent history.

Ncube, who was the controlling shareholder of the Mail & Guardian Media Group from 2002 to 2017, is founder and executive chairman of Alpha Media Holdings, which publishes NewsDay, the Zimbabwe Independent, and The Standard.

Source – nehanda