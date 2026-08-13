La Liga launches big European domestic leagues without Barcelona and Real Madrid

MADRID — Less than a month after Spain won the World Cup, La Liga is the first of Europe’s big domestic leagues to kick off this weekend, though in muted fashion.

One game has been postponed and defending champion Barcelona and José Mourinho’s Real Madrid won’t play until the following weekend because they had players return later from the World Cup.

A fungus outbreak on the field caused Celta Vigo’s home opener against Osasuna on Sunday to be postponed to Aug. 27.

Barcelona, chasing a third straight Spanish league title, will visit Elche on Aug. 23. Real Madrid, revamped under Mourinho after a second consecutive season without a major title, will start at Espanyol on Aug. 22.

Serial top-four finisher Atletico Madrid hosts promoted Malaga on Wednesday while enduring uncertainty about the future of forward Julián Álvarez, who wants to leave.

The European season officially started on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Weekend slate

Alaves hosts Getafe to get the games going on Saturday, then Sevilla welcomes Rayo Vallecano.

Sunday marks Racing Santander back in the top flight after a 14-year absence. It hosts Villareal, the third-place finisher last season behind Barcelona and Madrid. Levante also visits Espanyol.

Barcelona’s title defense

Barcelona will go after the three-peat with many of the players who helped Spain secure its second World Cup title, including Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Pedri and Pau Cubarsí.

Not likely to return is forward Ferran Torres, who scored Spain’s winning goal in extra time in the World Cup final against Argentina. Torres is reportedly negotiating a move to PSG.

Hansi Flick’s team has been boosted by the signing of England forward Anthony Gordon, who will help to make up for the departure of veteran Robert Lewandowski.

Mourinho’s Real Madrid

Hoping to avoid yet another disappointing season, Real Madrid brought back Mourinho to take charge of a squad that has been largely revamped.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham remain, while the new signings include World Cup champion Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande.

Among the veterans who left the squad were Dani Carvajal and David Alaba.

Atletico Madrid’s changes

Atletico had three players in Spain’s World Cup squad — Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill and Álex Baena.

Álvarez also was in the final, with Argentina, and during the tournament he asked to be transferred. Interest in him has come from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Atletico has said it does not intend to sell the forward, who has returned to training. But doubts about Álvarez’s future remain.

Manager Diego Simeone has already lost Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada, Nahuel Molina and Clément Lenglet.

Additions include Alejandro Grimaldo, Morten Hjulmand and Lee Kang-In. Cristian “Cuti” Romero is also set to arrive.

New ball technology

La Liga says it will be the world’s first league to roll out “connected ball” technology on a large scale. The ball carries a radio-frequency sensor that “continuously and accurately” transmits real-time information on the ball’s position and the exact moment of each contact.

The data generated by the sensor is captured via a network of about 12 antennas installed in each stadium and integrated into the technological ecosystem that the league uses.

Promoted clubs

The three teams coming from the second division are Racing Santander, Malaga and Deportivo La Coruña, the former champion that spent eight seasons in the lower divisions.

The relegated teams from last season were Mallorca, Girona and Oviedo.