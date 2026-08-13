ZSE Retreats as CBZ Leads Market Sell-Off; Mid-Caps and Consumer Stocks Buck Downtrend

HARARE — Zimbabwean equities came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s main indices declining sharply as losses in large-cap counters, led by CBZ Holdings, outweighed gains in selected mid-cap and consumer stocks.

The ZSE All Share Index fell 1.45% to 469.38 points, while the ZSE Top 10 Index declined 2.20% to 471.90 points, indicating that selling pressure was concentrated among the market’s larger and more heavily weighted counters.

The ZSE Top 15 Index also lost 1.99% to 484.21 points, while the Small Cap Index was unchanged at 100.11 points.

Trading activity remained relatively modest, with 39 trades generating ZWG2.91 million in turnover. Total market capitalisation stood at approximately ZWG105.02 billion.

CBZ leads losses

CBZ Holdings was the biggest drag among the day’s major decliners, falling 15% to ZWG34.00.

The sharp decline in CBZ provided a significant negative influence on the broader market and came as the banking sector remains closely watched by investors for signals on credit growth, interest rates, asset quality and the evolving currency environment.

Proplastics declined 3.20% to 134.0005 cents, while Tanganda slipped 0.87% to 459.95 cents. Mash Holdings was marginally lower at 250 cents, down 0.15%.

The concentration of losses among several established counters contrasted with stronger performances elsewhere on the market.

Delta leads gainers

Delta Corporation was the strongest performer among the leading gainers, advancing 14.16% to 490 cents.

Willdale also gained strongly, rising 13.77% to 5.80 cents, while ZSE Holdings increased 12.12% to 185 cents.

TNCI gained 12.07% to 28.025 cents, while Rainbow Tourism Group rose 6.42% to 164.9524 cents.

The sharp movements among individual counters point to a market in which stock-specific factors and liquidity are continuing to exert considerable influence over daily price formation.

Consumer stocks outperform

The sector picture was more mixed than the headline indices suggested.

The Consumer Staples Index gained 1.75% to 330.51 points, making it the strongest-performing sector index of the day.

The Real Estate Index also advanced 0.42% to 700.92 points, while the ZSE ETF Index gained 0.34% to 612.49 points.

The Information, Communication and Technology Index was unchanged at 456.23 points, while the New Industrial Index edged down 0.03% to 176.19 points.

The divergence between the broader market and sector indices suggests that Thursday’s weakness was not uniformly distributed across the exchange.

REITs maintain positive momentum

Real estate investment trusts continued to show relative resilience.

Tigere REIT gained 1.44% to 109.5588 cents, lifting its market capitalisation to approximately ZWG2 billion.

Revitus REIT was unchanged at 198.25 cents, with a market capitalisation of about ZWG730.2 million.

The steady performance of listed property vehicles remains notable as investors continue to assess real assets as an alternative store of value in Zimbabwe’s evolving monetary environment.

Market enters new phase after Old Mutual return

Thursday’s session also comes as Zimbabwe’s capital markets adjust to the return of Old Mutual Limited to domestic trading through the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, following the company’s delisting from the ZSE.

The development has increased the significance of VFEX as Zimbabwe’s principal US dollar-denominated equity market while leaving the ZSE increasingly focused on local-currency trading.

The latest ZSE performance nevertheless demonstrates that domestic equities remain highly sensitive to individual counter movements, liquidity conditions and investor positioning.

For investors, the key feature of Thursday’s session was therefore not simply the 1.45% decline in the All Share Index, but the divergence beneath the headline number: large-cap stocks weakened sharply, while mid-cap equities, consumer companies and listed property vehicles displayed greater resilience.

The Mid Cap Index rose 1.89% to 488.64 points, making it the strongest-performing broad market index of the session.

That divergence will be important to watch in subsequent sessions as investors reassess valuations, liquidity and the relative attractiveness of large- and mid-cap counters in Zimbabwe’s evolving equity market.