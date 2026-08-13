Old Mutual VFEX Debut Ends Near JSE Parity After Volatile First-Day Price Discovery

VICTORIA FALLS — Old Mutual Limited’s first trading session on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange delivered a striking early test of market efficiency, with the insurer closing just 0.75% below its Johannesburg Stock Exchange equivalent after a wide-ranging opening session.

The US dollar-denominated, according to Equity Axis, Old Mutual counter closed at US$0.7817 on Wednesday after 55 trades involving 46,402 shares generated turnover of US$36,274.44.

The session average of approximately US$0.7817 was virtually identical to the official closing price, suggesting that trading activity converged rapidly around a common market valuation despite substantial volatility during the initial price-discovery process.

Wide opening range tests investor appetite

Old Mutual traded between US$0.75 and US$1.20 during the session, representing a 60% difference between the day’s lowest and highest traded prices.

The unusually wide range was facilitated by VFEX’s decision to suspend its normal price limits for the counter on its first trading day.

With no previous VFEX closing price following Old Mutual’s return to the domestic market, the unrestricted opening session allowed buyers and sellers to establish an initial market-clearing price.

The normal 20% daily price limit will apply from the second trading session.

The volatility was therefore less an indication of an established valuation and more a reflection of the market’s attempt to determine where the Zimbabwean order book should initially price a security whose primary market is in Johannesburg.

Old Mutual had been suspended from trading in Zimbabwe since 2020, meaning Wednesday’s session represented the first opportunity in several years for local investors to establish a fresh domestic price.

Market converges with Johannesburg valuation

The most significant feature of the debut was ultimately not the intraday volatility but the closing convergence with Johannesburg.

Old Mutual closed at R12.75 on the JSE on Tuesday, its final session before the VFEX debut. Using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Wednesday mid-market exchange rate of R16.1887 to the US dollar, the JSE price translated to approximately US$0.7876.

Against that benchmark, the VFEX closing price of US$0.7817 represented a discount of only about 0.75%.

The relationship remained similarly close after Wednesday’s JSE trading session. Old Mutual fell 1.49% to R12.56, translating to approximately US$0.7759 at the same exchange rate. The VFEX closing price was consequently about 0.75% above the corresponding JSE valuation.

For investors, the narrow differential provides an early indication that arbitrage considerations and cross-market valuation are already influencing price formation on VFEX.

Liquidity becomes the next test

While the price relationship was encouraging, the more important question for the market will be whether sufficient liquidity develops around the Old Mutual counter.

The final transaction on Wednesday was completed at US$0.76, below the session’s average and roughly 2% below the dollar equivalent of Old Mutual’s JSE closing price.

That divergence illustrates why Wednesday’s closing level should not yet be interpreted as a definitive long-term valuation.

The first session involved only 46,402 shares, while Old Mutual traded approximately 19.9 million shares worth R251.8 million on the JSE during the same session.

The enormous difference in trading volumes highlights the structural gap between VFEX and the company’s primary market.

For VFEX, however, the significance lies not in matching JSE liquidity immediately but in establishing a credible local US dollar price around which deeper trading can develop.

Old Mutual makes an early impact on VFEX

Despite the relatively modest capital value traded, Old Mutual generated the second-highest number of equity trades on VFEX during the session, recording 55 transactions compared with 60 for Innscor Africa.

Its US$36,274 turnover represented approximately 7.4% of total VFEX equity turnover, although its traded value remained behind Innscor Africa, Axia Corporation and First Capital Bank.

The figures suggest that the counter attracted meaningful investor interest even though the available liquidity remains substantially below that of the company’s JSE listing.

This distinction is important. A high number of transactions does not necessarily translate into deep liquidity, particularly when the volume of shares changing hands remains relatively small.

Thursday becomes the real liquidity test

Wednesday’s unrestricted session effectively completed the first stage of price discovery. From Thursday, investors will be trading within the exchange’s normal price-limit framework.

Based on the US$0.7817 closing price, the 20% limit implies an indicative trading range of approximately US$0.6254 to US$0.9380.

The behaviour of the order book within those boundaries will provide a more meaningful assessment of the counter’s underlying demand and supply.

If trading continues to cluster around the JSE-equivalent valuation, it would strengthen the argument that VFEX is capable of efficiently pricing internationally traded securities in US dollars.

If significant premiums or discounts emerge, however, the divergence could point to liquidity constraints, local investor sentiment, foreign-exchange considerations or differences in the supply and demand dynamics between the two markets.

A significant test for VFEX

Old Mutual’s return is therefore important beyond the performance of a single counter.

The listing provides VFEX with an opportunity to demonstrate whether it can attract liquidity into a globally recognised Zimbabwean blue-chip security while providing domestic investors with direct access to a US dollar-denominated asset.

The first session produced an encouraging outcome: after an exceptionally wide opening range, the market ultimately settled within 1% of the company’s JSE valuation.

That does not yet establish deep or efficient two-way liquidity. But it does provide an early indication that price discovery on VFEX can converge with an external primary market when investors have sufficient freedom to establish a price.

The next challenge is to turn that initial price convergence into sustained liquidity, tighter spreads and deeper institutional participation.

For VFEX, that may prove more important than Wednesday’s headline closing price.