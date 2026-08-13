Zimbabwe Says Fuel Supplies Remain Stable Despite Middle East Oil Shock

HARARE — Zimbabwe says domestic fuel supplies remain stable despite disruptions to global energy markets caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, with authorities relying on strategic reserves, private inventories and fiscal measures to shield the economy from international oil-market volatility.

Treasury’s assurance comes as the conflict has disrupted global oil and shipping routes, placing renewed pressure on crude prices, freight costs and the availability of refined petroleum products. The International Monetary Fund has warned that the Middle East conflict is already affecting Zimbabwe through higher fuel and fertiliser prices, increased transport costs and shipping disruptions.

Zimbabwe’s ability to maintain supplies is particularly important because the country imports virtually all of its petroleum requirements, leaving domestic fuel prices and availability exposed to international crude prices, freight costs and foreign-currency conditions.

Strategic reserves provide a buffer

Government has been building fuel stocks as part of its strategy to reduce the economy’s exposure to sudden international supply disruptions.

Industry estimates cited by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce indicate that the country has roughly three months of fuel cover, comprising about one month in storage and a further two months in transit. The National Oil Infrastructure Company has storage capacity of approximately three billion litres a year.

The strategic reserve mechanism is financed partly through a levy incorporated into fuel prices, giving Government a financial instrument for maintaining emergency stocks.

Treasury increased the Strategic Reserve Levy in June, raising the diesel levy to US$0.12 per litre from US$0.05, while the petrol levy increased to US$0.523 per litre from US$0.413.

The policy effectively places part of the cost of energy security on current fuel consumption in exchange for a larger buffer against future supply disruptions.

Private stocks add another layer of protection

Government is also relying on inventories held by private fuel companies to supplement strategic reserves.

This provides an additional layer of resilience because the domestic market is not dependent solely on state-held stocks at any particular moment. Importers and fuel retailers can draw on existing inventories while new consignments are being arranged.

The approach is particularly relevant when international shipping routes become disrupted because Zimbabwe is a landlocked country and depends on regional transport corridors to receive petroleum products.

Any prolonged disruption to maritime trade would therefore have implications beyond crude prices, potentially affecting shipping insurance, freight rates, transit times and the cost of bringing refined products into the country.

Fuel prices remain vulnerable

Stable physical supplies, however, do not necessarily mean stable prices.

Zimbabwe experienced the effects of the global oil shock earlier this year when international crude prices surged following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reported that Brent crude rose above US$100 a barrel from about US$68, with the domestic shock subsequently feeding through into fuel prices. Petrol rose from US$1.56 a litre in February to as much as US$2.23 in early April before easing.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority subsequently reduced fuel prices as international market conditions improved, although prices have continued to move in response to global developments. In July, ZERA said Government interventions were helping cushion consumers from geopolitical shocks.

The distinction between fuel availability and fuel affordability is therefore becoming increasingly important for Zimbabwean businesses.

Businesses remain exposed to the second-round effects

Even if Zimbabwe avoids an outright fuel shortage, higher international energy costs can still feed through the economy.

Transport operators face higher operating costs, while manufacturers encounter increased expenses for logistics, electricity generation and imported inputs. Agriculture is also vulnerable through higher fertiliser and transport costs.

The IMF has specifically identified higher fuel and fertiliser prices, transport costs and shipping disruptions as channels through which the Middle East conflict is affecting Zimbabwe.

That creates the possibility of a broader second-round inflationary impact if elevated energy costs persist.

For Zimbabwe, the risk is partly mitigated by improving foreign-currency availability. The RBZ reported foreign-currency inflows of US$8.3 billion by the end of May 2026, up 39.1% from the corresponding period last year, while reserves backing the ZiG had risen above US$1.5 billion.

Greater foreign-currency liquidity gives fuel importers and the wider economy more capacity to absorb external energy shocks.

The bigger question is cost competitiveness

While strategic reserves can protect Zimbabwe against temporary supply interruptions, they cannot completely insulate the economy from a prolonged period of high international oil prices.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce has warned that fuel taxes and levies account for a substantial component of domestic pump prices, meaning global oil increases can be amplified by the domestic tax structure.

This places Treasury in a difficult position. Fuel taxes generate important government revenue and finance strategic reserves and infrastructure, but high fuel costs feed directly into the cost structures of businesses and households.

The immediate policy objective is therefore to maintain adequate stocks without allowing the energy shock to undermine the broader economic recovery.

Energy security moves up the policy agenda

Zimbabwe’s latest experience also strengthens the case for reducing the economy’s dependence on imported liquid fuels over the longer term.

Greater use of rail for bulk freight, expansion of domestic electricity generation, increased renewable-energy investment and development of alternative fuels could gradually reduce the economy’s exposure to international petroleum markets.

For now, however, Treasury’s strategy is centred on maintaining physical fuel availability, protecting strategic reserves and using fiscal measures to cushion the domestic market.

The IMF says Zimbabwe’s economy has remained resilient despite the external shock, with growth projected at around 5% in 2026, although a further escalation of the Middle East conflict remains a downside risk.

The immediate test will therefore be whether Zimbabwe can maintain fuel availability and contain the inflationary consequences of the global energy shock without placing excessive pressure on businesses, consumers and the fiscal position.