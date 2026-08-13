Invictus Targets November Drilling for Musuma Gas Prospect in Zimbabwe

SYDNEY, Australia — Invictus Energy has secured a drilling rig for its next major exploration campaign in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin, with the Musuma 1 exploration well scheduled for November 2026 as the Australian-listed company expands its search for commercial gas and condensate resources.

Invictus has secured Exalo Rig 202 for the Musuma 1 well after signing a Deed of Variation with Exalo Drilling covering preparation and mobilisation of the rig.

The agreement removes a key logistical uncertainty from the programme, although drilling remains subject to completion of rig maintenance and readiness activities, wellpad construction, finalisation of oilfield service contracts, equipment preparation and mobilisation.

Musuma is expected to provide the next significant geological test for Invictus following its earlier drilling success at the Mukuyu prospect.

Musuma carries substantial prospective resources

Invictus estimates the Musuma prospect has gross mean unrisked prospective resources of approximately 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate.

The estimates relate to an undiscovered accumulation and therefore carry considerable exploration risk. They should not be interpreted as reserves or as a forecast of future production.

The distinction is important for investors because the value of prospective resources depends on whether drilling confirms the geological model, followed by further appraisal to establish the scale and recoverability of any discovery.

The planned vertical well is expected to target the Dande Formation at a depth of approximately 1,500 metres.

Musuma lies in the eastern section of Invictus’ approximately 360,000-hectare exploration position and sits outside the principal Mukuyu discovery area.

Second test of Cabora Bassa potential

The well represents an important step in determining whether hydrocarbons identified at Mukuyu form part of a broader petroleum system extending across the basin.

Invictus’ drilling at Mukuyu 1 in 2022 and Mukuyu 2 in 2023 established gas-condensate discoveries and provided evidence of a working petroleum system in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

Mukuyu 2 encountered gas-bearing reservoirs in the Upper and Lower Angwa formations, including approximately 35 metres of net gas pay.

The company has estimated the initial Mukuyu discoveries at approximately 1.3 trillion cubic feet of gas equivalent, or about 230 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The significance of Musuma therefore extends beyond its own resource estimate. A successful result would provide evidence that the hydrocarbon system extends beyond Mukuyu and potentially strengthen the geological case for additional prospects across the eastern portion of the acreage.

Conversely, an unsuccessful well would leave Mukuyu as the principal established discovery while providing additional subsurface information that could reshape the geological interpretation of surrounding prospects.

Exploration success must translate into commerciality

For Invictus shareholders, the Musuma campaign is ultimately a test of whether geological potential can be converted into a commercially meaningful resource base.

The company remains an exploration-stage business without producing petroleum assets generating operating cash flow. Exploration wells therefore require significant capital before any commercial revenue can be generated.

A headline prospective-resource estimate of 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas does not, by itself, establish project value.

A discovery would first need to be evaluated to determine the size and characteristics of the accumulation and the quantity that could potentially be recovered. Further technical and economic work would then be required before any resource could move towards a reserves classification.

That makes the Musuma result potentially important not simply because of the volume of hydrocarbons it might encounter, but because of how the result could alter the probability and economics of developing the wider Cabora Bassa project.

Potential to broaden Invictus’ development options

A successful Musuma well could give Invictus a more diversified exploration portfolio within Cabora Bassa and strengthen its position when seeking strategic partners or additional development capital.

Multiple discoveries could also improve the economics of shared infrastructure, potentially allowing processing, transportation and other facilities to serve production from several fields rather than a single accumulation.

This could become particularly important if Zimbabwe ultimately develops a domestic gas market.

Potential applications include electricity generation, industrial energy and other commercial uses. Zimbabwe’s continuing electricity constraints and dependence on imported energy create a potential domestic market for locally produced gas.

However, the existence of potential demand does not automatically establish commercial viability.

Any future gas development would require sufficient recoverable resources, competitive production costs, processing and transportation infrastructure, reliable customers and long-term offtake agreements capable of supporting project financing.

Petroleum framework gains greater clarity

Invictus’ longer-term investment case has also benefited from progress on Zimbabwe’s petroleum regulatory framework.

The company and the Zimbabwean Government concluded a Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement in 2026, providing greater clarity around the contractual and fiscal arrangements that would apply to a potential commercial development.

That reduces one layer of uncertainty for investors, but does not remove the fundamental geological and economic risks.

Commercial development would still depend on recoverable resource volumes, drilling and development costs, infrastructure requirements, operating expenditure, financing conditions and the prices that potential customers are prepared to pay for gas and condensate.

November campaign now moves into execution

With the rig secured, attention is shifting from procurement towards execution.

The immediate milestones include completion of the Musuma wellpad, preparation of Exalo Rig 202, finalisation of well-service contracts and mobilisation of equipment and personnel.

Successful completion of those activities would strengthen confidence that the November drilling schedule can be maintained.

The decisive event, however, will come only when the drill bit reaches the target formations.

Musuma therefore represents a potentially important valuation event for Invictus and a further test of Zimbabwe’s largely unexplored petroleum potential.

After years of seismic interpretation and the geological validation provided by Mukuyu, the November well will provide another piece of evidence on whether Cabora Bassa contains a sufficiently extensive and commercially recoverable petroleum system to support a future domestic gas industry.

For now, securing the rig removes an operational uncertainty. The far bigger uncertainty — whether Musuma contains commercially meaningful hydrocarbons — will only be answered by the well itself.