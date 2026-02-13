Magaba Complex in Mbare Destroyed by Midnight Fire

HARARE — A devastating fire reduced the Magaba complex in Mbare to ashes shortly after midnight, according to the Harare City Council.

Municipal authorities said three fire tenders were dispatched to battle the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the sprawling informal industrial hub. To ensure uninterrupted firefighting operations, the Emergency Help Group stepped in, supplying water tankers so that fire engines would not need to return to base for refills.

Officials confirmed that the cause of the inferno has not yet been established. No immediate reports of injuries or fatalities were released at the time of publication.

The Mbare complex, widely known as Magaba, houses numerous small-scale manufacturers, welders, mechanics, and traders. Fires have previously posed a persistent risk in the area due to dense structures, limited access routes, and hazardous working materials.

Authorities indicated that investigations are underway to determine the origin of the fire.