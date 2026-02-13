20.5 C
Harare
Friday, February 13, 2026
NewsZimbabwePolitics

Chivayo offers Jonathan Moyo ‘brand-new car’

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has offered exiled former Jonathan Moyo, a “brand-new car of your choice” should he return to Zimbabwe, in recognition of Moyo’s support for plans to extend Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office.

Moyo, a former ZANU-PF Politburo member, fled Zimbabwe in November 2027 during the military coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

On Thursday, Chivayo took to social media to describe Moyo as an “experienced strategist” whose political contributions are “well-informed,” urging him to return from exile.

Chivayo wrote:

“You have consistently demonstrated beyond doubt over the years that you are an EXPERIENCED STRATEGIST whose contributions to political matters is WELL INFORMED.

You have been one of the architects of some of the most developmental policies that continue to empower our people to this very day!
Perhaps it is time to COME BACK HOME, because home is BEST. Our Revolutionary mass party, Zanu-PF, embraces the principle of being a friend to all and an ENEMY TO NONE.

Should you decide to return, I would PERSONALLY come and pick you from the airport in my 2026 Rolls-Royce and chauffeur you home, safely then the next morning you make your way to see Victor and you collect a brand new car of your choice.

Your learned mind and unmatched intellectual capacity as a political strategist remain second to none!”

Chivayo’s message followed a tweet by Moyo, in which he noted that Zimbabwe’s head of state was not directly elected between 1980 and 1990. Direct presidential elections were introduced in 1990 under the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 7 (Act 23 of 1987), which created the Executive Presidency.

Moyo also highlighted a regional comparison, pointing out that in Angola under the 2010 Constitution, the President is elected indirectly: voters select members of the National Assembly, and the candidate at the top of the party list with the most seats automatically becomes President.

Source – pindula

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

