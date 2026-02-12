Mutsvangwa’s Geza national hero status torches storm

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has torched a storm within the ruling party structures after calling for the late war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza to be accorded national hero status.

The outspoken Geza, who led a spirited campaign against efforts by the ruling party to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office until 2030, died at a hospital in South Africa last Friday.

Geza skipped the border and went into self-imposed exile, with police hot on his heels after he called for massive demonstrations against the Zanu PF 2020 agenda.

He died with treason charges hanging over his head over the protests which triggered widespread disruptions, with more than a dozen activists still in jail.

However, Mutsvangwa told a local publication that Geza should be honoured for his contribution during the liberation war leading to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

He also argued that Geza was not thinking properly because of deteriorating health when he attacked Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa’s remarks have reportedly divided opinion within the party.

An independent organisation linked to the ruling party, Movement for Economic Freedom (MEF), has drawn daggers, claiming that Geza’s “treasonous attacks” on Mnangagwa render him ineligible such recognition.

In an interview yesterday, MEF national chairperson Agripa Guti said the affiliate was opposed to Mutsvangwa’s remarks.

“We respect Cde Christopher Mutsvagwa’s opinion, but as patriotic youth advocating for Vision 2030, we do not agree that Cde Geza should be a national hero.

“His actions calling for illegal demonstrations to remove a constitutionally-elected President contradict the liberation values we once fought for,” he said.

“Let us uphold principles of democracy and rule of law, national hero status should reflect integrity and alignment with current national values and we urge a balanced consideration of his legacy.”

Added Guti: “As a patriotic youth movement that is in full support of Vision 2030, we are not mourning Cde Blessed Geza despite his contribution in the war, just like any other, his recent efforts undermining our President, destabilising the country and trying to remove a constitutionally-elected government is our main reason.”

He said Geza was a distraction to the country, adding that the people he attacked while labelling them zvigananda were driving the Vision 2030 agenda.

He said MEF was a national youth-driven organisation committed to supporting Mnangagwa and the Vision 2030 agenda by championing development, unity and national pride.

