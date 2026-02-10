Zimbabwe government denies extraterritorial killing of activist in South Africa

HARARE – The government is preparing sweeping constitutional amendments that would extend presidential terms to seven years, end direct presidential elections and fundamentally reshape the country’s succession framework.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is expected to table a memorandum to cabinet on Tuesday outlining the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill, 2026, which introduces far-reaching changes to the country’s governance system and institutional architecture.

One of the most significant proposals is the repeal of Section 92 of the constitution to allow the president to be elected by a joint sitting of parliament instead of through a direct popular vote.

Under the leaked draft, seen by ZimLive, members of the National Assembly and Senate would elect the president by majority vote following general elections or whenever a vacancy arises.

The bill also seeks to extend the term of office for both the president and parliament from five years to seven years, a move which could allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa – currently serving his second and final term under existing constitutional limits – to remain in office for an additional two years, from 2028 to 2030.

The memorandum argues that longer terms would reduce what it describes as “election mode toxicity” and allow more time for government programmes to be implemented, framing the change as necessary for stability and policy continuity.

Lawyers have argued that such constitutional amendments may require approval through a public referendum, but Ziyambi has publicly declared that a referendum will not be necessary.

A Constitutional Court application allegedly sponsored by Zanu PF and fronted by the Matabeleland pressure group Ibhetshu LikaZulu and its secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo is set to be heard after the group was granted direct access in an unopposed application on Monday.

The question of whether a referendum is required to pass the amendments is expected to be central to the case, which could be determined before Chief Justice Luke Malaba retires on May 14.

The government’s proposals are expected to trigger intense political debate, with critics warning that removing direct presidential elections could dilute citizens’ role in choosing their leader and further centralise power within parliament, where Zanu PF holds a dominant majority.

The amendment opens up the possibility of an unpopular but wealthy politician becoming president by buying MPs’ loyalty.

The draft amendments also significantly alter presidential succession rules, potentially reshaping internal political dynamics within the ruling party.

Instead of a vice president automatically assuming office following a vacancy, the bill proposes that parliament elect a new president within a specified period after the death, resignation or removal of an incumbent.

Analysts say the change could undercut the traditional advantage enjoyed by a sitting vice president and open succession to broader political contestation, a shift likely to fuel speculation about succession politics within Zanu PF, where Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has frequently been viewed as a potential successor to Mnangagwa.

In another controversial provision, the bill proposes increasing the size of the Senate by allowing the president to appoint an additional 10 senators chosen for their professional skills and competencies, further expanding presidential influence within parliament.

The draft legislation also proposes abolishing the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and transferring its functions to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission “since the latter is already mandated to protect all human rights.”

The bill would also repeal constitutional provisions establishing the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

Additional changes include transferring responsibility for voter registration and custody of the voters’ roll from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Registrar General, and allowing traditional leaders to participate in partisan politics by repealing existing constitutional restrictions. Requiring traditional leaders not to engage in partisan politics “violates their political rights,” Ziyambi argues in the memorandum.

The government also plans to amend the functions of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces by replacing their duty “to uphold this Constitution” with wording requiring them to act “in accordance with the Constitution.”

Ziyambi argues in the memorandum that the constitutional amendments will “reinforce constitutional governance, strengthen democratic structures, clarify institutional mandates, and harmonise Zimbabwe’s constitutional order with tested and successful practices in other progressive jurisdictions.”

If adopted, the proposals would represent the most extensive overhaul of Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework since the current constitution was enacted in 2013.

READ: Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill 2026