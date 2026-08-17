Zimbabwean President’s daughter-in-law deemed ‘danger to society’, denied bail

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law, Kelsea Tafirenyika, and her uncle, Isaac Jessub, have been denied bail after a Harare magistrate ruled that they could pose a danger to society if released.

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa said the allegations involved dangerous drugs and that there were no conditions strong enough to prevent the pair from fleeing or committing similar offences.

“The society should be protected by keeping the accused persons locked,” Gofa said.

She also cited concerns over Tafirenyika allegedly possessing identity documents in another name, saying this made her a flight risk.

“There is a prima facie evidence of identity documents of Kelsea Tafirenyika as she uses another document in the name of Getrude Badza. This indicates she is a flight risk,” she said.

The peosecution alleges police recovered pethidine, morphine and cannabis from Tafirenyika’s Greystone Park home and inside her Lamborghini parked in her yard, while Jessub was allegedly found with morphine and pethidine in a Mercedes-Benz.

Prosecutors allege Jessub led police to Tafirenyika after his arrest, claiming she supplied him with the drugs.

The magistrate rejected her claims that the drugs had been planted, saying Jessub’s arrest and subsequent link to Tafirenyika undermined that argument.

The matter was postponed to August 27 as the two await trial.