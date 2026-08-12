Former gang leader accused of ordering Tupac Shakur’s killing goes on trial. Here’s what to know

LAS VEGAS — The trial of a man accused of orchestrating the killing of Tupac Shakur started this week with jury selection, almost 30 years after the rap legend was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip.

Attorneys began vetting potential jurors Monday for the case, which centres on one of the hip-hop world’s defining moments and enduring mysteries. Seven potential jurors were asked to return Thursday afternoon as attorneys continue the selection process Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 16 jurors will be selected for the monthlong trial.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, has pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in the rapper’s death. At the time, Davis was a leader of the South Side Compton Crips in California.

Family members of Shakur were among those who gathered at a Las Vegas courthouse for the beginning of jury selection, which could continue through much of this week.

“Whoever had anything to do with it, whoever set it up, whoever had any hand in it should be locked up in prison,” said Shakur’s cousin, Kendrick Lesane.

Thirty years after his death, Shakur remains a cultural icon and is considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.

Shakur’s death at age 25 came as his fourth solo album had sold 5 million copies.

He was in a BMW on Sept. 7, 1996, with music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up at a red light. Shakur, who was in the passenger seat, was shot multiple times and died six days later, while Knight survived.

The case went cold until recent years, when public statements and a tell-all memoir from Davis in 2019 revived it. He was arrested in 2023.

Trial is unlikely to answer who killed Tupac Shakur

Davis sat next to his attorney during the trial in Clark County District Court while Nevada Judge Carli Kierny asked a group of 75 potential jurors whether they have any medical issues, language barriers or conflicts with serving in a trial scheduled to last about a month.

Binu Palal, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, listed names of people involved in the case to see if potential jurors were familiar with them, including Knight and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Questions posed to the potential jurors included their favourite books and movies, if they had any connections to a gang, and whether they had listened to Shakur’s music. One man said he used to.

Meanwhile, Davis sat quietly and appeared calm, occasionally whispering to his defence attorney, Michael Sanft, as jurors responded to questions.

Davis said that if he’s convicted, he wants the judge to decide his sentence, not the jury.

Prosecutors are not accusing Davis of pulling the trigger that night, and the trial likely won’t confirm who did. Instead, prosecutors plan to show that Davis made the calls that led to Shakur’s death and provided the gun.

Davis co-wrote the memoir “Compton Street Legends,” which vividly describes the shooting. The book says Davis obtained a handgun from an associate and tossed it into the back seat of the Cadillac but did not say who fired the fatal shots.

Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Davis’ nephew, has long been considered the suspect who pulled the trigger, but charges were never brought against him. He died two years after Shakur in an unrelated gang shootout in Compton.

Two others — Deandrae “Freaky” Smith and Terry “Bubble Up” Brown — were in the car with Davis and Anderson, but they have since died as well.

A three-decade wait for answers about Tupac’s killing

Fans of the rapper expressed relief in social media posts that the trial was finally underway.

“This case been hanging over hip hop for so long, feels strange to see it actually moving,” said one commenter on a Reddit forum for Tupac fans.

“He’d only be 55 if he was alive now,” another Reddit user wrote. “Brings it home how young he was, imagine how much music he would have made by now, how many movies.”

Who is expected to testify in Las Vegas trial

Prosecutors expect to call between 35 and 45 witnesses, ranging from people who saw Shakur moments before he was shot to those who were in both Shakur and Davis’ orbits at the time.

The witness list includes former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of Shakur’s family. However, not everyone on the list will testify.

Prosecutors expect to call Denvonta Lee, who was affiliated with the South Side Crips.

In grand jury testimony, Lee said that rival gangs, the Crips and Mob Piru, were tied to dueling record labels Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records.

Though he wasn’t there that night, Lee also testified that Anderson didn’t have a clear shot, so Smith took the gun and did the shooting. He also said Davis was in charge and gave the gun to Anderson, who then gave it to Smith.

Davis’ defense attorney is expected to call a handful of witnesses, including one expert in the area of false confessions and coercive interrogation techniques.

Celebrities could be at the Tupac trial

One of the potential witnesses is in a California prison. Knight is serving a 28-year sentence for running over and killing a Compton businessman in January 2015. He previously said he would not testify in Davis’ case.

As the only other living eyewitness who was in one of the two vehicles that night, Knight’s testimony could be key.

Sanft, Davis’ defense attorney, told The Associated Press that Knight would be a good witness for Davis’ defense if he testifies.

Fans have also speculated whether Combs will testify, but his name isn’t on any witness lists. He is serving a four-year prison sentence in New Jersey following his conviction of prostitution-related charges.

In his book, Davis alleged Combs wanted Knight and Shakur dead and offered Davis money to kill them. Combs has long denied any involvement.