Kanye West and Bianca Censori Receive Courtroom Dress Code Warning Ahead of Malibu Trial

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been instructed to adhere to strict courtroom dress standards ahead of an upcoming Malibu mansion trial, according to AllHipHop.com.

A judge overseeing the case issued a direct warning to the couple, emphasising that all attendees must comply with established dress code rules throughout the 12-day proceedings. The court made clear that revealing clothing, hats, and sunglasses would not be permitted, cautioning that anyone failing to meet the requirements could be denied entry or removed from the courtroom.

The guidance comes as West prepares to face a lawsuit filed by contractor Tony Saxon, who alleges wrongful termination and breach of payment agreements related to renovation works at West’s Malibu beachfront property. Saxon claims he was dismissed after raising safety concerns about construction decisions, including the removal of electricity and windows, which he argues posed serious risks to workers.

According to reports cited by AllHipHop.com, Saxon alleges he was promised weekly payments of $20,000 but received compensation only once during his tenure. The lawsuit further contends that renovation directives created hazardous working conditions, including potential fire dangers.

Both West and Censori are expected to play roles in the trial, with West anticipated to testify. Censori may appear as a company representative at the defence table.

The case has drawn heightened public interest, partly due to West’s history of high-profile controversies. The judge’s dress code warning has also attracted attention given Censori’s widely publicised fashion choices.

West originally purchased the Tadao Ando-designed mansion in 2021 before undertaking extensive renovations. The property was later sold in September 2024 for $21 million, significantly below its earlier valuation. The new owner has indicated plans to restore the home to its original architectural design.

West has reportedly filed a counterclaim alleging that Saxon and his legal team improperly placed a lien on the property during the dispute.

AllHipHop.com first reported the courtroom warning and related developments.