22.1 C
Harare
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Subscribe
HomeParliamentGuvamatanga under fire over circular
Parliament

Guvamatanga under fire over circular

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Politics

Mutsvangwa’s Geza national hero status torches storm

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has torched a storm...
Politics

Tensions Mount as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Rift Deepens Over 2030 Agenda

HARARE — Signs of escalating tensions between President Emmerson...
Politics

Mwonzora Slams Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Referendum

HARARE — Douglas Mwonzora has sharply criticised ZANU-PF’s proposed...
Opinion & Analysis

Constitutional regression in Zimbabwe: Robbing the country of its democratic sunrise

THE law is an ass. It has no intrinsic...
Opinion & Analysis

The political logic behind Zimbabwe’s dangerous constitutional turn

ON February 10, 2026, Zimbabwe’s Cabinet approved Constitutional Amendment...
Politics

Mangwana defends plan for Parliament to elect President

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ndavaningi...
Business

Zimbabwe Enters the Global Critical Minerals Conversation with Purpose

HARARE, Zimbabwe,-- Zimbabwe has officially announced the launch of...
Africa

Tensions Surface at Mining Indaba as South Africa’s Mines Minister Challenges DRC’s US Minerals Deal

JOHANNESBURG — A sharp exchange between South Africa’s Minister...

Dzivarasekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa has accused Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga of unlawfully reversing provisions of the 2026 National Budget through a circular that allegedly “reversed and suspended” parts of the Finance Act.

Raising the matter in Parliament on Tuesday, Mushoriwa said lawmakers had extensively debated and passed both the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill, which were subsequently signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“… we burned the midnight oil debating the Finance and the Appropriation Bills in respect to the 2026 National Budget. Those two Bills were passed by this National Assembly, including the Senate, and they were signed into law by the President of Zimbabwe so that it becomes the Finance Act,” he said.

“Regrettably, a matter of grave constitutional concern is that the Ministry of Finance, on 14 January 2026, wrote a circular to reverse and suspend what has been passed by this august House and signed by the President.”

Mushoriwa argued that under Section 134 of the Constitution, legislative authority is vested exclusively in Parliament and the President, and not in a permanent secretary or any other government official.

“If there was a problem in terms of any provision of the Finance Act, the Constitution has a remedy where the Minister can actually come here,” he said.

He further contended that the circular has created uncertainty in the business sector, particularly regarding provisions relating to the definition of minerals, which he said had been supported by the Finance Minister during the legislative process.

“To then have a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance writing to suspend that law without coming to Parliament or without even going to the President… is not fair. I think it brings the name of Parliament and the hard work of Members of Parliament into disrepute. But more importantly, it also violates the Constitution,” Mushoriwa said.

He called on Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to summon Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube to explain the circumstances surrounding the circular.

“I am asking your Chair to ask the Minister of Finance to come to this House to explain why they could do something unconstitutional because the supremacy of Parliament… should always be respected,” he added.

Responding to the concerns, Speaker Mudenda said he would look into the matter to address the reported confusion.

Source – Business Times

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Legislators Demand Accountability Over Sugar Tax Revenues

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Mutsvangwa’s Geza national hero status torches storm

Politics 0
ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has torched a storm...

Tensions Mount as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Rift Deepens Over 2030 Agenda

Politics 0
HARARE — Signs of escalating tensions between President Emmerson...

Mwonzora Slams Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Referendum

Politics 0
HARARE — Douglas Mwonzora has sharply criticised ZANU-PF’s proposed...

Popular

Mutsvangwa’s Geza national hero status torches storm

Politics 0
ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has torched a storm...

Tensions Mount as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Rift Deepens Over 2030 Agenda

Politics 0
HARARE — Signs of escalating tensions between President Emmerson...

Mwonzora Slams Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Referendum

Politics 0
HARARE — Douglas Mwonzora has sharply criticised ZANU-PF’s proposed...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mutsvangwa’s Geza national hero status torches storm

Staff Reporter - 0

Tensions Mount as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Rift Deepens Over 2030 Agenda

Staff Reporter - 0

Mwonzora Slams Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Referendum

Staff Reporter - 0

Constitutional regression in Zimbabwe: Robbing the country of its democratic sunrise

Staff Reporter - 0